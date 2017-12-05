I love experimenting with my work: Rithvik Dhanjani

Rithvik Dhanjani will be hosting Rasoi Ki Jung Mummyon Ke Sung. Rithvik Dhanjani will be hosting Rasoi Ki Jung Mummyon Ke Sung.

If there is someone who can act and host effortlessly, it is definitely Rithvik Dhanjani. After showcasing his abilities as an actor and a reality show contestant, the actor is currently on a spree hosting various series. Currently seen taking charge in Colors’ Rasoi Ki Jung Mummyon Ke Sung, Rithvik brings out his fun and crazy side for the camera. Talking exclusively to indianexpress.com on what made him take up the show, Rithvik said, “First and foremost, the involvement of mummies! Also, it is a completely new format and I love experimenting. Be it Dare 2 Dance, Man vs Job or I Can Do That, I have always taken up projects that is innovative. I want to try out different things, as that gets me going”.

Replying to our queries whether he is missing the fun of participation, he said, “I am really happy hosting it and I am a participant every day, as I am involved in all the fun tasks.”

When we quizzed him on his cooking talents, he exclaimed with his hands in the air, “I am a very bad cook.”

Rithvik started off as a nervous anchor but with time, he has come of age and turned into one of the most sought-after hosts in tinsel town. Sharing his secrets of acing his skills, he said, “Well observing is the key. I have some of the best hosts as my contemporaries and I like to see them and learn; be it Bharti Singh, Kapil Sharma, Maniesh Paul or Krushna. I like to learn from everyone I perform with. I have learnt a lot from Paritosh Tripathi, my co-anchor on Super Dancer and also my good friend Ravi Dubey. If you want to evolve and reinvent yourself, you will need to observe people and explore a lot.”

Since the happenings on Bigg Boss 11 are currently making a lot of buzz, we asked Rithvik about his take on the show and also about the animosity between his good friend Vikas Gupta and his Khatron Ke Khiladi co-contestant Hina Khan. “I don’t want to get into it but all I can say is that I wish the best for Vikas. The way he is playing the game with dignity and grace is just amazing,” he shared.

When asked about when he’s coming back to the fiction world, he said with a smile, “Very soon”. While prodded over the buzz that he will play the lead in Ekta Kapoor’s Alt Balaji’s new web series, he added with a laugh, “Hmmm…very soon”

