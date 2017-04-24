Rising Star winner Bannet Dosanjh: I feel I am living a dream right now. See pics

Rising star winner: The grand finale had a special guest in Bollywood star Anil Kapoor. Rising star winner: The grand finale had a special guest in Bollywood star Anil Kapoor.

Yet another television reality show got its much-awaited champ tonight, and was quite a thrilling one. In a close finish to India’s first live singing reality show, Rising Star, singer Bannet Dosanjh has become the winner by defeating other finalist, Maithili Thakur by just two votes.

The Punjabi singer was crowned the winner in the show’s grand finale tonight, which, like other episodes, was live on air. He got 77 per cent votes, while Maithili, who was a bigger favourite than him, earned 75 per cent votes in the finale. The second runner-up was Ankita Kundu.

Soon after his win, Bannet told reporters here, “This is unbelievable. I feel I am living a dream right now. I will live up to the title and work harder now.”

Besides the trophy, Bannet has received a cash prize worth Rs 20 lakh and a contract with Vishesh Films. The grand finale had a special guest in Bollywood star Anil Kapoor, who interacted with the finalists and even sang with them.

The singing show had celebs Shankar Mahadevan, Diljit Dosanjh and Monali Thakur sitting on the mentor’s chair.

An ecstatic Diljit said, “I am very happy. This is amazing. I knew Bannet would win. He had a bad throat today and he was nervous about his performance. But he did a great job. He is from Punjab, my village so I request everyone to support him in the future.”

Rising Star grabbed eyeballs for its unique format where the contestants wooed the audiences with their singing and got instant feedback from them. For the first time, 130 crore Indians decided the destiny of the participants by going live through an app.

