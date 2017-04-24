Rising Star winner Bannet Dosanjh: Diljit Dosanjh is my inspiration, want to sing for Shah Rukh Khan

Rising Star winner Bannet Dosanjh says this win is just a beginning of his dreams. Rising Star winner Bannet Dosanjh says this win is just a beginning of his dreams.

Hailing from Dosanjh village of Punjab, the native village of Diljit Dosanjh, it is a moment of pride for budding singer Bannet Dosanjh to have emerged victorious on Rising Star, a show judged by the Punjabi superstar himself. A few minutes after his win at the maiden edition of the Colors’ live singing reality show, Bannet, who was visibly overwhelmed, spoke to indianexpress.com about his winning moment, his future aspirations and his judge and mentor Diljit.

“Right now, nothing is in my mind! This was a dream that came true. Now, I can see my longtime dream of becoming like Diljit paaji coming true soon because this is the beginning. I have to do a lot of riyaaz now and work harder to achieve big. Also, I am grateful for all the support that I have got on the show from the viewers, and I hope they continue with the support,” he said.

Bannet won over Delhi girl Maithili Thakur by a margin of mere 2 per cent votes. Describing his thoughts when the live voting was taking place, Bannet said, “When I performed my last number, I didn’t think about winning or losing. I just prayed to God before my performance and delivered it. When voting was happening, I closed my eyes. With God’s grace, it ended well.”

Besides the winning trophy, the singer has earned a contract with Mahesh Bhatt’s Vishesh Films that will give him a chance to playback in their next movie. Working for Vishesh Films is a golden opportunity for young Bannet. “All I am thinking about this is that I will have to work a lot on my singing. There are people who have expectations of me. I wish I can uphold the honour of this win and through my singing, I can express myself to a larger audience,” he said.

But more than the mention of an assured debut with Vishesh Films, it was the question about his idol that lit up his eyes. Talking about Diljit, Bannet said, “I have grown up listening to Diljit paaji. He is a big inspiration because coming from a village and then making a career here is a huge thing. And, this is what I always wanted for myself, to be as successful as him. And I will work harder to become like him, most importantly a good human being like him.”

On his career wish-list, like every aspiring singer, Bannet also said that he wishes to collaborate with Indian music maestro AR Rahman. When asked which actors he would like to sing for, he smiled and said, “Shah Rukh and Salman Khan.” But with an even bigger smile, Bannet shared another Bollywood wish of his. “I want to sing songs, which are picturised on Jacqueline Fernandez or Shraddha Kapoor, I am a big fan of them.”

