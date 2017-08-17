Rishton Ka Chakravyuh actor Mahima Makwana: I don’t choose projects, they choose me

Rishton Ka Chakravyuh actor Mahima Makwana is garnering praises from all quarters. Rishton Ka Chakravyuh actor Mahima Makwana is garnering praises from all quarters.

Mahima Makwana might be just 18-years-old, but when you converse with her, there is a sense of maturity and the love for her work that only experienced actors are blessed with. Beautiful and talkative, Mahima also has a distinct innocence. Currently seen playing Anami in Rishton Ka Chakravyuh, the actor is garnering praises from all quarters. Brought up single-handedly by her mother post her dad’s demise, the young actor is quite close to her mom. It was thus only evident that playing the role of a rebellious daughter was difficult for Mahima, as she told indianexpress.com, “It’s tough but thankfully the hatred is justified. That helped me to show the kind of rage I had to portray.”

When we asked her whether she consciously chooses to take up different shows, the young girl replied, “I don’t consider myself so big in the business that I will choose my shows, I think they choose me, Yes, I do feel lucky that I am offered such beautiful characters that help me experiments. Anami is an atrangi character and I am having a great time playing it. She is raw and rugged and she will break all rules that people have about small-town girls. Anami has a distinct accent and it was really tough to get it.”

Talking further about being cast with such veteran actors, Mahima averred, “Initially I did have my doubts and I thought I might get dominated, not intentionally but it happens. I was relieved that the cast was so chilled out and we have bonded like family. Also, the show will have different stories for each character, so every one’s role is quite well sketched out.”

Mahima, who has always maintained that she loves her hair, has to wear a wig of deadlocks for this show. Making a sad face, she told us, “Which female actress on TV has adorned jattas? It a herculean task to move around and do action scenes with this heavy wig. I always like trying out different things, so it’s fun and people are also giving me a positive feedback.”

The actor, who has grown up on sets enjoys balancing her studies and work. “Initially it was a big task but now I enjoy every bit of it. And every time I miss the usual teenage life I head to my college and spend time with my classmates. I am currently doing BMM (Bachelors of Mass Media) and there’s so much to learn.”

Mahima, who recently made her silver screen debut in a Telugu film Venkatapuram, also talked about her Bollywood aspirations. She said, “Of course I see myself doing a Bollywood film but I will take my time. It all depends on the type of project that will come my way.”

Rishton Ka Chakravyuh airs on Star Plus and also stars Narayani Shastri, Praneet Bhat and Sangeeta Ghosh in the lead roles.

