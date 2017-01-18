Ridhi Dogra hopes playing negative in Woh Apna Sa won’t typecast her

Ridhi Dogra will be seen in a negative character in her upcoming show, Woh Apna Sa. Ridhi Dogra will be seen in a negative character in her upcoming show, Woh Apna Sa.

In an industry, where one role defines an actor’s entire career, not allowing him or her show their versatility by making them stereotyped can be the scariest things to deal with. That’s exactly the concern of actor Ridhi Dogra too, ahead of the premiere of her new television show, Woh Apna Sa, which will have her portray a negative character for the first time.

While as a performer, she is excited about doing something different from her past outings where she has mostly played positive roles, she is still worried her new show will bring with itself a misconception that the actress is only interested in playing antagonist onscreen now.

In a conversation with indianexpress.com, Riddhi speaks about the risk in trying something different with Woh Apna Sa, her wish to do a romantic role and why it was high time that we looked beyond typecasting artistes on television.

“When you have only played positive roles and then suddenly you do a negative role, people think you are crazy or may be you are retiring! Or they feel maybe you are taking things easy in life,” says the actor, who is best known for playing the righteous Priya Jakhar in 2010 drama Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak.

Ridhi, in fact, reveals that the first time she was offered Woh Apna Sa, she immediately rejected it. “Someone from Siddharth’s office (Siddharth P Malhotra, the show’s producer) called me and gave me a quick narration of my role and I turned it down. After a few minutes, Siddharth called and asked me, ‘Why did you say no?’ I was frank with him and said, ‘I don’t want to play a negative role on TV. Also, she is a mother of two.’ But then he told me about the character and the way he narrated, I was sold. I knew that this was the role I was waiting to take up from past four years,” she says.

Woh Apna Sa, also starring Sudeep Sahir and Disha Parmar, features Ridhi as a woman, whose self-obsession eventually destroys her married life. Sudeep plays her husband, Aditya, while Disha plays Jaanvi, who falls in love with him.

Describing her role, Ridhi says, “My character is not a vamp. She has her reasons for doing what she is doing. It is has grey shades. This is the reason I signed the show. I wouldn’t have done a completely negative role.”

The show will be aired on Zee TV and for now, it has been commissioned one year airing time. Though right now, Ridhi is totally consumed in playing Nisha, she hopes that her desire of doing a romantic series comes true very soon. She also wishes that Woh Apna Sa doesn’t become a hindrance in her perusal of positive characters in the future.

“I still want to play positive characters and in fact, next, I want to do an out-and-out romantic show. So, I genuinely feel is it possible that we can look beyond stereotypes? I don’t know if I am being brave or silly or over-ambitious (with Woh Apna Sa) but I want to break that pattern, in my little way with the kind of work I do. I maybe playing a mother or negative character but I want to keep doing something different,” she concludes.

Woh Apna Sa will begin airing from January 23.

