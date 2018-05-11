Rick and Morty: 70 more episodes ordered by Adult Swim

Rick and Morty will return. Rick and Morty will return.

Good news, fellow nerds! Adult Swim’s uber-popular animated TV series Rick and Morty is getting at least 70 more episodes. That means there is a potential of 7 more seasons. The show finished airing its season 3 on October 1, 2017. Co-creator Justin Roiland announced the news cheekily using a drawing with the caption, “More Rick and Morty coming. Looking forward to all the tweets asking where it is! #theydrawingit.”

The show, which has a huge fan base, follows a mad but brilliant scientist Rick Sanchez and his naive, impressionable grandson Morty Smith’s adventures across unknown galaxies, parallel worlds, different realities and so on. The drawing uploaded by Roiland shows Rick saying, “It’s official Morty. 70 more adventures Morty. You and me. 70 more Morty.” Morty replies with his usual expression when he finds something strange or horrifying, “Aw, geez…”.

Fans have been clamouring for the show’s return for quite a while. Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland, who together created the show, were waiting to hear from Adult Swim ever since season 3 had finished airing. Roiland had voiced both the two main characters and received critical acclaim. Both Harmon and Roiland also frequently write the individual episodes.

More Rick and Morty coming. Looking forward to all the tweets asking where it is! #theydrawingit pic.twitter.com/KZild3B9rP — Justin Roiland (@JustinRoiland) May 10, 2018

While the first season of the show got a 100% rating at Rotten Tomatoes, the subsequent two seasons received scores of 95% and 97%, respectively. Dan Harmon also posted a hilarious video of Roiland and him joking about finally getting back to work. Harmon captioned the video, “Nothing this big has ever been seen in my shower.”

There is no news of the premiere date yet. Rick and Morty episodes may be short – clocking around 22 minutes – but each episode requires a lot of meticulous planning and writing that has to include multiple pop culture references, running gags and other stuff.

