Richard Gere to make TV comeback after 30 years with MotherFatherSon series

Hollywood veteran Richard Gere has been officially confirmed to star in his first major TV role in MotherFatherSon after a gap of nearly three decades. The 68-year-old actor will star in the eight-part original drama, which is being made by BBC Studios Drama London for BBC Two, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Gere will play Max, a charming self-made American businessman with media outlets in London and around the world in the announced series.

“It’s been almost 30 years since I worked in television. I’m so pleased to be working now with the BBC on this extraordinary eight-hour project with such talented people and which resonates so much to the time we live in,” the actor said in a statement.

Helen McCrory and Billy Howle are also part of the cast.

McCrory will essay the role of Kathryn, a British heiress who has been estranged from Max following the breakdown of their marriage some years ago. Howle will be seen as the couple’s 30-year-old son, Caden who runs Max’s UK newspaper and is being prepared to follow in his father’s footsteps as one of the most influential men in the world

But when Caden goes overboard with his self-destructive lifestyle, its consequences threaten the future of the family, its empire and a country on the brink of change.

The BBC show comes from Assassination of Gianni Versace writer Tom Rob Smith and James Kent has been confirmed as lead director.

Tom Rob Smith said, “Telling this story was always going to depend upon gathering an extraordinary cast.”

He described Gere’s roles as “iconic and complex”, while saying McCrory showed “heartbreaking emotional tenderness and immense power”, with Howle “one of the most exciting young actors” he had ever seen.

McCrory said the script was “completely original and full of surprises”, while Howle said he was “humbled to be given the opportunity to portray such a complex role”.

MotherFatherSon will be distributed internationally by BBC Studios. Filming will begin this summer in London and on location in Spain.

