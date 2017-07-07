Richa Chadha says nothing going on between her and Angad Bedi

Richa Chadha plays the role of an actor-cum-franchise owner in Inside Edge. Richa Chadha plays the role of an actor-cum-franchise owner in Inside Edge.

Actress Richa Chadha has flatly denied rumours of a link-up with Inside Edge co-actor Angad Bedi. Richa and Angad were spotted together at the 6th edition of Sportsperson of the Year Awards 2017, along with actress Taapsee Pannu and shuttler P.V. Sindhu, on Thursday. When prodded about the rumours, Richa told media persons: “There is nothing going on like that.” Angad simply nodded his head affirmatively. Angad and Richa will be seen together in upcoming web series Inside Edge, which will have cricket as its backdrop.

Asked about their sports interests, Angad, son of former cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi, said: “I have a sports background, so obviously I have followed sports from childhood. I have been following the India-West Indies cricket tour and now also Wimbledon has started, I have been following that as well.” Richa said: “I watch other sports events like Olympics if India is part of it. It isn’t as though I don’t have any interest in sports. I am interested in other things in life, so it’s hard to find more time to add more interests. I enjoy cricket the most, then football, badminton and squash.”

Inside Edge is produced by Amazon Prime Video in collaboration with Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtat of Excel Media and Entertainment, and is created by Karan Anshuman. It is a fictional drama that follows the ups and downs of a team in a cricket league called Powerplay League, which is based on Indian Premier League. Inside Edge stars Vivek Oberoi, Richa Chada, Angad Bedi, and others.

