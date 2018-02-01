Rhea Sharma on playing Kanak in Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji: You don’t get to see such bindaas girls on TV usually

Rhea Sharma plays Kanak in Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji. Rhea Sharma plays Kanak in Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji.

Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji, the sequel of Diya Aur Baati Hum, might have had a slow start but the show has managed to gain its own loyal audience.The viewers love the jodi of firebrand Kanak (Rhea Sharma) and the righteous Uma (Avinesh Rekhi). The daily, to pep up the drama quotient, will introduce a new track wherein the leads will be seen going to Bangkok for a special mission. For the same, they will also be ditching their usual look and don a new avatar. Talking about the transformation, Rhea in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com shared, “I am actually very happy to jump out from sarees and lehengas to these cute short dresses. It will also be like a breath of fresh air for the audience, who have been waiting to see the transition. Kanak’s new jalwa and swag will definitely add a lot of fun in the track.”

While the actor stated that she completely goes by her makers’ vision, while stepping into the sequel, she wanted to create her own identity, moving out of Sandhya’s (Deepika Singh) shadow. “I wanted to build a new character and identity. I feel when it’s a bigger achievement to work on your uniqueness and not copy or get inspired. I wanted to leave my own footsteps than treading on a known path. I really worked hard and I think the audience could relate with Kanak and so gave her so much love. Also, you don’t get to see such bindaas girls on TV usually. I am a little introvert and so it was difficult to add that tadka in Kanak but I am thoroughly enjoying the journey,” shared Rhea.

We further asked the 22-year-old, what would she do, if she was forced into a marriage like Kanak. Gasping in shock, she said, “Oh, I would have run away the first day. For Kanak, she might have got married forcefully but Uma is her soulmate and so even if she tries to run away, she ends up back with him each time. They are completely made for each other and the fans love them for the same. After doing the show even I have started believing in soulmates and destiny. Though I also feel that there should be a certain level of similarities between couples for a happier life. But above all, both partners should be flexible and ready to adjust and compromise. That’s the secret of a happy marriage.”

Talking about her journey, Rhea, who wanted to become a news reader, shared, “I don’t have a long list of shows but whatever projects I picked has taught me a lot. Some of them worked, some didn’t, but each one has been the stepping stone in the career path that led to me to this big show. I was destined to be here and I hope after this, there would be a bigger and better project waiting for me.”



Rhea, who has also tasted Bollywood success with MS Dhoni, is open to working in any mediums as she averred, “For me what matters are the script and character. There should be something that’s challenging and makes me work hard to achieve. I am also fine with doing bold characters but it shouldn’t be for the sake of it. The script should be strong and character mein dum hona chaiye (it should be powerful).”

Lastly, Rhea giggled to share, “Since I am the youngest on set they all pamper me and treat me like a kid. I enjoy being with them and being loved so much. Tu Sooraj… has become a second home to me and the team, my family.”

Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji airs 7 pm, Monday-Saturday on Star Plus.

