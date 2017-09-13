Revealed: Details of Rana Daggubati’s first international project

Rana Daggubati’s next film is titled Vijli, and it will be produced by the international studio, London Digital & TV Studios. Rana Daggubati’s next film is titled Vijli, and it will be produced by the international studio, London Digital & TV Studios.

Rana Daggubati is currently busy with multiple projects. His recent release Nene Raju Nene Mantri performed well at the box office. Recently, the actor announced more details about his first international project in collaboration with London Digital & TV Studios. The announcement was made in London at Watford Colosseum during their brand launch event. Actor Rana Daggubati was also present at the event. The poster of the film titled Vijli was also unveiled. So far, the rest of the cast has not been announced.

Not only will Rana be a part of their first film, but he is also their Asia brand ambassador! Vijili is based on a true-life story based in Porbandar, Gujarat. The film’s executive producers would be Malcolm Winter, Bharathi Kommana and Monika Gergelova. It is written by Yogesh Joshi and will be directed by Dhwanil Mehta. The project is said to commence from October 2018. Initially, it was announced that Rana Daggubati will be paired opposite a popular Hollywood actor, and we wonder how that will fit the plot of the film.

Rana Daggubati, on the other hand, is busy promoting his upcoming web series Social. He is also shooting for his upcoming film, which is a bilingual to be made in Telugu and Tamil. The film titled 1945/Madai Thiranthu is about a soldier who fought in the INA regiment of Subash Chandra Bose, and the film is directed by Sathya Sivan.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd