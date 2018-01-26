Republic Day 2018: Kamya Panjabi, Suyyash Rai, Avika Gor urge Indians to be more responsible towards nation

Suyyash Rai says Republic Day should be celebrated by every Indian citizen as a sign of respect to the historic freedom fighters. Suyyash Rai says Republic Day should be celebrated by every Indian citizen as a sign of respect to the historic freedom fighters.

January 26 holds great significance in the lives of Indians as it is celebrated as Republic Day in the country. The eve of Republic day is marked by a speech made by the President of India and on January 26 a grand parade is held at Rajpath in New Delhi. Just like others, the celebrities of the Indian television industry too ring in the special day with much fervour.

Apart from enjoying the celebrations, television celebrities have asked fans to be more responsible towards our national duties. As India celebrates its 69th Republic Day, TV actors like Suyyash Rai, Avika Gor, Kamya Panjabi and others want to bring more peace and joy to lives.

Kamya Panjabi

It would be difficult to conclude whether India has really achieved anything substantial since the first Republic Day. While there has been progress, development and people have more money to use, there is an increase in genuine problems we face be it corruption, discrimination or security for females. We need to be more responsible towards our nation. That’s how the best Republic Day can be celebrated.

Gaurav Chopra

Republic Day is an important time to realise our patriotism towards our country and be concerned about our national duties. Every citizen of India is expected to be patriotic and respect the country’s history. Being patriotic is synonymous with celebrating the important milestones of the country and Republic Day is one such day. We need to aim making India the most amazing and beautiful nation.

Arshi Khan

Today we have a strong democracy. Republic Day celebrations are important to bring out the patriotic emotions and remember our duties towards the nation.

Avika Gor

We must make the best efforts towards making the nation a true republic. We should think and relate to the freedom struggle that once happened and dream for establishing a co-operative, free and happy society. We must aim for a free, happy, peaceful and a cultured nation while celebrating the Republic Day.

Mahika Sharma:

Delhi which hosts the Republic Day with a grand parade has achieved the distinction of crime capital of India. There is more corruption, rapes in the corridors of power here than anywhere else. I wish this Republic Day, we make the country the most amazing and beautiful place. No violence, No corruption and No rape. Let’s understand and value the struggle our leaders did for us and make the nation better for the coming generation.

Kunal Jaisingh:

We celebrate Republic Day with great pomp, enthusiasm and glory. As important governmental laws and acts were laid down on this day and hence it also marks as a day of pride for every Indian. But today somehow we miss out on our responsibilities towards our nation. The day is also about checking ourselves if we follow our national duties. For a perfect republic day, we need to think of making the nation peaceful and corruption free.

Suyyash Rai

Understanding the importance of our responsibilities towards the nation is a big deal today. We talk, protest and fight for worthless topics. I wish this Republic Day we should help ourself by realising our duties and truly honouring the people who made an independent India possible. It’s a day to make sure that the sacrificed lives were not spent in vain. Hence, this day should be celebrated by every Indian citizen as a sign of respect to the historic freedom fighters.

