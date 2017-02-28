Renuka Shahane to team up with Sachin Khedekar after 20 years

Renuka Shahane had recently written a strong post in support of filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Renuka Shahane had recently written a strong post in support of filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

It seems the fabulous 90’s is set to return on television. After Doordarshan announcing of re-telecasting its iconic shows including Shah Rukh Khan’s Fauji and Malgudi Days, looks like the audience is in for much more. Now, actor Renuka Shahane has revealed that she is set to team up with Sachin Khedekar after a gap of 20 long years, in an upcoming project.

The Hum Aapke Hain Koun actor took to her Twitter handle and shared the happy news. She wrote, “Shooting with Sachin S Khedekar after 20 years. Is it ‘Sailaab 2’? No. It’s something short and sweet… Coming soon.” The wrote this along with an image of the two stars. They are dressed casually and standing in the backdrop of a simple home.

Renuka and Sachin last shared screen in 1990’s television show Sailaab. Directed by Ravi Rai, the show had them paired opposite each other with Sachin’s character not professionally established.

Check out Renuka Shahane’s tweet with Sachin Khedekar.

Shooting with @SachinSKhedekar after 20 years. Is it Sailaab 2? No! It’s something short & sweet….coming soon 😊😊😊 pic.twitter.com/9f8LEU9jHz — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) February 28, 2017

The TV show’s plot had Renuka’s elder brother, disapproving of their relationship, and ended up arranging her marriage with someone else, emotionally blackmailing her to comply. When the former lovers meet after a few years, both are married to other people. Their love for each other is as strong as ever, and they start seeing each other often, though in a platonic way. The show’s music was composed by Talat Aziz and sung by late ghazal singer Jagjit Singh.

Also read | Shah Rukh Khan’s TV show Circus is back on screens. How its actors looked then and now, see pics

Renuka is known for sharing her viewpoint on several issues. She was last in news when she wrote a strong post in support of filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, after he was attacked on the sets of Padmavati by the Rajput Karni Sena.

(With inputs from IANS)

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd