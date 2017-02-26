Rendezvous with Simi Garewal to return soon, reveals host Simi Garewal

India’s first celebrity talk show Rendezvous with Simi Garewal is returning to the small screen. India’s first celebrity talk show Rendezvous with Simi Garewal is returning to the small screen.

Much before Karan Johar brought the biggest gossips of the tinseltown on his controversial couch of Koffee With Karan, Bollywood had its dose of celeb chit-chatting on Rendezvous with Simi Garewal. A generation, which has grown on seeing the candid side of their favourite stars on the country’s very first celebrity talk show, would be happy to know that it is set for a comeback. Its host and veteran actor Simi Garewal has herself confirmed the news that the show will return to the small screen soon.

Simi said, “There are definitely plans to bring back the show. Let’s keep our fingers crossed,” though she didn’t give any other detail about the project.

She spoke while interacting with the media on the sidelines of the 4th National Yash Chopra Memorial Award, which was given to superstar Shah Rukh Khan this year. Simi was among the jury members of the award. When asked about what took the judges to decide upon Shah Rukh’s name, she said that it was the easiest decision to make. “It took us just one moment to decide that Shah Rukh would be the choice. I suggested his name and everyone agreed immediately. He is fabulous,” she said.

Recently, Rendezvous with Simi Garewal completed 50 million views on the internet, and veteran actor Rishi Kapoor took to Twitter to congratulate Simi and even demanded for the show’s comeback. “Amazing! So very happy Simi,you achieved this by your sheer hard work,dedication and perseverance. We need your show”Rendezvous”to air ASAP!” Rishi tweeted.

Amazing! So very happy Simi,you achieved this by your sheer hard work,dedication and perseverance. We need your show”Rendezvous”to air ASAP! pic.twitter.com/tVgbeExahK — Brothers! (@chintskap) February 24, 2017

Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, which was made on the lines of The Oprah Winfrey show, featured the who’s who of the film industry having personal, intimate conversations about their life and career, with the host. It had guests like the Bachchans, Dev Anand, Jackie Chan, Rekha, Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri, Aishwarya Rai, Hrithik Roshan and his then wife Sussanne Khan, Saif Ali Khan and former wife Amrita Singh and Kareena Kapoor. The chat show began in 1997 and went on air for five seasons.

Besides Rendezvous, Simi also did another talk show, featuring Bollywood’s young generation of actors like Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha. It was titled Simi Selects India’s Most Desirable. The show, however, wasn’t received as well as Rendezvous with Simi Garewal.

