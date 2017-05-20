Reema Lagoo gets replaced by Diya Aur Baati Hum actor Ragini Shah in Naamkarann

Ragini Shah says she is giving a tribute to Reema Lagoo through Naamkarann. Ragini Shah says she is giving a tribute to Reema Lagoo through Naamkarann.

Until Wednesday evening, the team of Mahesh Bhatt’s television show Naamkarann was in a celebratory mood after wrapping up the shoot of a mehendi sequence in the show. Little did they know that they will wake up the next morning to the sad news of their co-actor Reema Lagoo’s sudden demise due to cardiac arrest. Reema Lagoo played a pivotal role of a possessive mother – Dayawanti Mehta in the daily soap. The audience loved her character of an antagonist and even after the leap Reema Lagoo continued to impeccably portray multi shades of her character. After her shocking and saddening death, her colleagues from the industry felt that she has left a void in the Indian television and film industry. Also, the team of Naamkarann called off the shooting of the show for a day to mourn her demise.

But as they say ‘the show must go on’, the makers of Naamkarann have signed actor Ragini Shah to take Reema Lagoo’s place. According to a TOI report, Ragini who has earlier worked in shows like Diya Aur Baati Hum and Sarawastichandra will now be seen as Dayawanti Mehta.

Confirming the news, the actor said, “Yes, I will be playing Dayawanti Ben’s character. This is the first time I am replacing someone on a show. I have known Reemaji, as we both come from theatre background. We knew each other. She was a very humble and full of life person. I was shocked to hear about her death. This is my tribute to her. It is my honour to play such a strong character and I am dedicating this role to Reemaji.”

As the news about Reema Lagoo’s death broke, the producer of the show Mahesh Bhatt was deeply grieved as he recalled how he said goodbye to Reema Lagoo on phone and was wrong in thinking that they would get to meet soon. “We said goodbye to one another over the phone with a promise to meet again. Sad that did not happen.I thought we had time. I was wrong!!,” tweeted Bhatt.

Apart from Mahesh Bhatt, Reema’s Naamkarann co-actor Viraf Patel aka Ashish Mehta who also happens to be Reema’s last on-screen son, penned down an emotional message for her. Though Viraf quit the show after it took a leap, he still continued to share a special bond with the veteran actor.

Reema Lagoo, 59, breathed her last on Thursday morning in Mumbai.

