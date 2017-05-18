Reema Lagoo death: Shriman Shrimati co-star Rakesh Bedi remembers his ‘dear friend’

Shriman Shrimati saw Reema Lagoo as a wife to a man, who is attracted to his neighbour, played by Archana Puran Singh. Rakesh was seen in the role of her husband, who in turn is attracted to Reema’s character. Shriman Shrimati saw Reema Lagoo as a wife to a man, who is attracted to his neighbour, played by Archana Puran Singh. Rakesh was seen in the role of her husband, who in turn is attracted to Reema’s character.

The sudden death of veteran film and television actor Reema Lagoo has left everyone shocked. Besides Bollywood, which is mourning over one of its favourite onscreen mothers, her co-star from her early television days is also among the firsts to pay tribute to her. Rakesh Bedi, who worked with Reema in 1994 hit sitcom Shriman Shrimati, remembered her in a Facebook post.

Sharing a still from their show, he wrote, “Deeply saddened by sudden demise of my dear friend an colleague of Shriman Shrinati Reema Lagoo.” One of the earliest and most remembered Indian sitcoms, Shriman Shrimati saw Reema as a wife to a man (Jatin Kanakia), who is attracted to his neighbour, played by Archana Puran Singh. Rakesh was seen in the role of her husband, who in turn is attracted to Reema’s character.

Besides Rakesh, other veterans, who poured in their tributes, are Mahesh Bhatt and Rishi Kapoor. Talking to indianexpress.com, Bhatt said, “The sudden death of a dear friend hurls one into deep silence. She was a great actor and a greater human being.” The filmmaker worked with Reema in a lot of projects, including the current on-air TV show, Naamkaran.

Watch Reema Lagoo-starrer Shrimaan Shrimati’s Full Episode 1 here:

“We said goodbye to one another after making a promise to meet soon. That never happened . We think we have time.We don’t!!Goodbye Reemaji,” Mahesh Bhatt wrote on Twitter. Remembering his frequent co-star, Rishi tweeted, “RIP. Worked in quite a few films. Reema Lagoo. Good friend. Heartfelt condolences.”

The actor, aged 59, passed away at 3.15 am on Thursday after suffering heart attack at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai.

Her son-in-law Vinay Waikul confirmed her death. She was married to Marathi actor Vivek Lagoo, the couple separated later. The couple has a daughter together.

