Performing with Sargun in a film will be equivalent to performing with greatness: Ravi Dubey

Actor-host Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta truly personify what it means to be a perfect couple, setting some high relationship goals. If you follow their love story, their adorable posts for each other will surely make you go ‘aww’ every single time. While the two started dating on the sets of a television show they were a part of, it has been a long time since we did not see them share the screen space. On being asked if Ravi would want to work with Sargun yet again, the actor said he would feel proud and privileged to work again with his wife.

The couple, who completed eight years of togetherness earlier this month, had featured together in shows like “12/24 Karol Bagh” and “Nach Baliye”. But Ravi is not tired of working with his wife again.

Asked if he could reunite with one former co-star, whom would he pick, Ravi told IANS: “It would have to be Sargun. The reason is not that she is my wife. I have massive respect for her as an actor and performer.”

“I would feel proud and privileged to act with somebody like Sargun. We have performed various times on the stage and after ‘…Karol Bagh’, Sargun and I have not done anything in fiction or acted together. So, performing with Sargun in a film will be equivalent to performing with greatness,” he added.

Ravi is currently hosting Colors’ live singing reality show Rising Star 2.

“We have (singer-composer) Shankar Mahadevan, (singer-actress) Monali Thakur and a heartthrob like Diljit Dosanjh on the show. Standing there, looking at these people and hosting the show, you tend to become like a sponge and absorb various traits of their personalities,” he said about the show’s judges.

