It is Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s fourth wedding anniversary, see their cute anniversary selfie

Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta have been together for four years. The couple had plans to spend some time together on their anniversary in Udaipur but what happened was shared by Ravi via Instagram posts. Ravi and Sargun’s special day turned out to be quite adventurous due to bad weather. Ravi not only shared the whole tale in one of the posts, he also shared a love note for wife Sargun.

Ravi posted on his Instagram account, “So it’s our anniversary tomorrow we decided to have some time in Udaipur..but there was an adventure in store first the flight took its time taking off then we get redirected to Ahmedabad because of low visibility now taking a cab that will take 5 hours to take us to Udaipur..happy anniversary baby.”

Ravi also wrote, “Finally at Udaipur would have taken lesser time to reach Europe.” Well, this was sad.

But the fans must be happy to see an adorable selfie of Ravi and Sargun. The picture was shared by Ravi wishing Sargun a Happy Anniversary.

See Ravi Dubey’s anniversary wish to Sargun Mehta:

Both Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta keep sharing beautiful clicks of each other. Recently, Sargun had shared a picture with Ravi and captioned it, “Forever and ever 💋💋💋.”

See another photo of Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey:

We wish a happy anniversary to Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey.

