Ravi Dubey: It’s disturbing to see my friends Vikas and Hina at loggerheads in Bigg Boss 11

Ravi Dubey is not just an on-screen star but the way he presents himself off the camera makes him a real-life hero. Soft spoken, humble and with utmost love, the Jamai Raja actor is any interviewer’s delight. Currently, the actor is spreading laughter with his new show Entertainment Ki Raat, that was launched last week. At the event, we caught up with Ravi and the conversation soon steered towards Bigg Boss 11.

The actor had recently visited the house and his affection and attention was clearly divided between his old friend Vikas Gupta and Khatron Ke Khiladi co-contestant Hina Khan. Talking about his two friends and their growing animosity in the house, Ravi, in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, shared, “It’s sometime really disturbing to see the two people who I know being at loggerheads. I just hope they manage to sort out their differences.”

Talking further about Vikas, the actor said, “He is handling himself with utmost civility. His conduct in the show has been impressive and he put out his best self even when people have been going completely against him and saying and doing things against him. I don’t know if I will ever have that much of patience.

“As for Hina, I managed to spend some time with her in Barcelona after Khatron Ke Khiladi. And I saw a completely different side to her. She is a very caring person and I am telling this from my personal experience. I think it’s volatile situations in the house that leads to actions. I am relatively a calm human but may be if someone comes out of nowhere and abuses me, I might also hit back in anger. It’s human behaviour,” he added.

Ravi really hopes that his two friends could patch up and enjoy their time together in Bigg Boss as he shared, “I think they should spend some time and in silence and reflect on their actions. Bad times are worse for we don’t know when will it end but thankfully for them, they know the show will end in three months. They should know it won’t matter after that and that there’s a life and world beyond where they will evolve. My best wishes to both of them for the coming days.”

When we asked Ravi to choose his favourite, he smiled to say, “One can’t choose a favourite in terms of their behaviour in the house. You can’t judge them as it’s all temporary and situational and it doesn’t define their personality in any way. As for my friends, I know them as great people and I know they will both come out shining post the show.”

Entertainment Ki Raat airs every weekend, 10 pm on Colors. Along with Ravi, it has popular celebs like Dipika Kakar, Karan Wahi, Asha Negi, Aditya Narayan, RJ Malishka, Raghu, Mubeen, Balraj and more as performers.

