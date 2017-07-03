Ravi Dubey got mugged in Barcelona. Wife Sargun Mehta shares all that happened: ‘Ravi is safe, that’s more important’

Ravi Dubey’s wife Sargun Mehta shared all that happened with him in Barcelona. Ravi Dubey’s wife Sargun Mehta shared all that happened with him in Barcelona.

Ravi Dubey was seen holidaying in Spain recently. We saw his amazing vacation pictures with wife Sargun Mehta. And just when we were still swooning over this lovely couple, Ravi shared an experience which was uncalled for during his trip. The television actor and Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 contestant tweeted, “ok so Barcelona does have me …got mugged last night phones stolen ,if anything urgent contact sargun…”

Talking to indianexpress.com, Ravi’s wife Sargun shared, “The hotel that he is staying, is in a lane, so you can’t take your car and have to walk. While getting to the hotel last night, Ravi met a guy on the street who kept on calling him names and tried his best to instigate him. He kept his cool and walked ahead without responding. This is when the guy came close and tried to physically assault him. Ravi firmly asked him to leave and he shot back but not before nicking off his phone.”

Ravi, who realised his phone had been taken away only after reaching the hotel, has not filed any police complaint as yet. Sargun further added, “It gets really difficult to hunt down such random people. Since Ravi is coming back day after tomorrow, it would have got difficult to follow up. Thankfully, the guy did not inflict any injury. Ravi is safe, that’s more important.”

TV actor Nakuul Mehta showed his concerned for friend Ravi and tweeted, “Are you doing alright? I nearly was in one in Las Ramblas, myself. Presence of mind saved us. Take good care of yourself brother.” And in reply Ravi wrote, “Yes buddy all well… Just another experience we can chat and laugh about :-)”

Read Ravi Dubey tweets here:

ok so Barcelona does have me …got mugged last night phones stolen ,if anything urgent contact sargun.. — Ravi Dubey (@_ravidubey) July 2, 2017

Are you doing alright? I nearly was in one in Las Ramblas, myself. Presence of mind saved us. Take good care of yourself brother. — Nakuul Mehta (@NakuulMehta) July 2, 2017

Yes buddy all well… Just another experience we can chat and laugh about :-) http://t.co/P74GhHeN1z — Ravi Dubey (@_ravidubey) July 3, 2017

Hope you ok bro! — Milap (@zmilap) July 2, 2017

All well Milap … Got back to grooving with Barcelona soon after :) http://t.co/YezPMEXGI5 — Ravi Dubey (@_ravidubey) July 3, 2017

Television couple Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey went vacationing and flooded the social media with their adorable pictures. A few days back, Punjabi movie star and television actor, Sargun joined Ravi in Spain when the latter was shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 8. Later she went to meet her friend in London. But her plans of being a solo traveller were crushed by the gang of three boys, Ravi Dubey, Ritwik Dhanjiani and Karan Wahi, as they joined her in Ibiza.

See a few vacation pictures of Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta:

It seems Ravi is still enjoying his solo trip, as Sagun is back home in Mumbai. He shared his breakfast’s picture today morning, with the caption, “There’s nothing that a good breakfast can’t sort #CountYourBlessings #SoloTrip #Gratitde.”

Well, we hope that he forgets this incident soon.

