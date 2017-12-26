Rati Pandey on her struggling days: I lived in a small room and survived on biscuits

Rati Pandey currently essays the role of Anusuya in Sony TV’s Porus. Rati Pandey currently essays the role of Anusuya in Sony TV’s Porus.

Petite and beautiful Rati Pandey knows how to create magic on-screen. With only powerful characters in her kitty, the 35-year-old has come a long way as one of the most talented actors in telly town. Currently essaying the role of Anusuya in Sony TV’s Porus, Rati has already left the world amazed with her acting skills. She plays the warrior queen, who doesn’t shy away from standing up against the men in her family. In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, the actor shared that she too holds the same emotions for her nation. “I am a patriot like any other nation loving citizen. I really wish I wish I could do something for my country, not like what Anusuya does, but definitely in some other space.”

Her portrayal of the queen is garnering a lot of praise and the actor thanks her producer for the same. “Siddharth Kumar Tewary is an actor’s delight. I did not do any homework and completely trusted his vision. He rightly assured me that this character would turn out to be a benchmark in my career,” said Rati.

In her decade-long career, Rati has been really choosy about her shows. She has been part of hit tv shows like Miley Jab Hum Tum, Hitler Didi and Begusarai. Ask her if it’s a conscious decision on her part, she said, “Definitely yes, I want to be a part of only different projects, try out new characters and look or else I will get bored. I want to be a trendsetter with all my roles.”

While being choosy helps you creatively it does affect the flow of money. “Well it definitely happens but I have my backups. I can’t work continuously and need a sabbatical after every show. I need to rejuvenate myself and take a break. Sometimes it backfires as you stop getting calls when you are away. But I believe in God and my karma and I know I will get my dues,” she smiled to say.

Rati, who hails from Patna further shared about her struggles, “Being from a small town, it is a drastic change when you land in Mumbai. Be it food or housing or the culture shock, it’s a difficult phase but a learning experience for sure. After living in bungalows, I had to suddenly shift to a one room-kitchen apartment or go for 10 auditions and eating only biscuits throughout the day to keep me going. I was also a flood victim, as just a month after my arrival in Mumbai, my house was drowned in the rain and I couldn’t even connect with my parents, leaving me shaken. But all that has only made me evolve.”

The actor has also been consistently away from reality shows and she averred that she is not prepared to participate yet. “I have a fear of getting some physical injuries so I don’t take up adventure-based shows. I have been getting calls for Bigg Boss for the last eight years but I don’t want to take it up now. Once I am mentally ready to take the challenge, I will definitely do reality shows.”

When asked about her rumoured affair with Anas Rashid, Rati refused to talk about it. But as we prodded on her relationship status, she said, “I am single and like any girl, I am looking forward to get married and build a family. I really don’t believe in the perfect match as I feel if someone is meant to be with you, they will definitely be.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

More Related News Hitler Didi

Hitler Didi Adventure Unplugged