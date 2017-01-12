Rashami Desai’s new show Dil Se Dil Tak deals with surrogacy

Rashami Desai will be seen alongside Siddharth Shukla and Jasmin Bhasin in Dil Se Dil Tak. Rashami Desai will be seen alongside Siddharth Shukla and Jasmin Bhasin in Dil Se Dil Tak.

The promos of TV stars Rashami Desai and Siddharth Shukla’s new drama, Dil Se Dil Tak, have generated a considerable amount of interest among the audience. While fans are praising the romance between the leads, the third wheel in the story, played by actor Jasmin Bhasin, has increased the curiosity factor and that’s because the show doesn’t fit into a typical love triangle frame. To further this, it has been learned that the show will focus on surrogacy.

Surrogacy is not a new theme for audiences, as it has been explored in different forms on the big screen, but television has shied away from including it in its stories, leave alone weaving a plot around it. Dil Se Dil Tak, produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, features Rashami and Siddharth as a happily married couple, whose life takes an interesting turn with the entry of a young girl (Jasmin). From the promos, it is clear that Jasmin’s character speaks and behaves in a manner totally different from the rich and elite couple. Recently, in an interview, Jasmin said her character is a bar dancer in a small village. Well, that explains the different dialect she talks in.

Watch: Rashami Desai and Siddharth Shukla’s romance in the new promo of Dil Se Dil Tak

Also, one is reminded of the premise of superstar Salman Khan-starrer Chori Chori Chupke Chupke, which also dealt with surrogacy. Similar to the show, Chori Chori Chupke Chupke was a story about a married couple (Salman and Rani Mukerji) and a bar dancer, played by Preity Zinta.

Now, it is to be seen whether Dil Se Dil Tak eventually takes the path of a love triangle, like the 2001 movie, or it deals with surrogacy in a more realistic manner.

Besides the unconventional theme, the interest around Dil Se Dil Tak is also because of its stars, Rashami and Siddharth. Both are returning to lead roles after a long gap. While Rashami was last seen in a full-fledged role in Colors’ Uttaran, three years ago, Siddharth’s last fiction show was Balika Vadhu in 2015.

Dil Se Dil Tak, to be aired on Colors, will reportedly take the 10.30 pm slot, which right now plays Bigg Boss.

