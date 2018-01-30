Vibhav Roy on working with Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat: He was very supportive and encouraging

Vibhav Roy played Itaat Khan, the cousin of Ranveer Singh’s character Alauddin Khilji. Vibhav Roy played Itaat Khan, the cousin of Ranveer Singh’s character Alauddin Khilji.

The world is going gaga over Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Padmaavat. The film finally saw the light of day after battling controversies and bans. The stars Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor have been lauded for their commendable job. Interestingly, television’s chocolate boy Vibhav Roy also made his debut with this film. Playing Khilji’s cousin Itaat Khan, who gets killed by him in a bid to become the reigning Sultan, Vibhav justified his role. As the movie crossed the 100-crore mark in just five days, indianexpress.com got in an exclusive chat with the actor to know more about his Padmaavat journey.

Talking about how he bagged the project, Vibhav, in an exclusive chat with us, smiled to share, “I had auditioned for the role with Shruti Mahajan. She liked my tape and pitched me ahead. Then one thing led to another and I was on set with Sanjay Leela Bhansali.”

While every television star while making a transition to movies would vies for a meaty role, Vibhav has his own reasons of making Padmaavat his debut venture. “I am a huge fan of Sanjay Sir and wanted to work with with him in whatever capacity I could. I am also a fan of Ranveer, and I was getting a chance to rub shoulders with him in this film. So yes, not a very lengthy role but it was definitely a great opportunity and I did not want to let it go.”

Sharing his experience working with Ranveer, the Delhi lad further shared, “It was a great time working with him. Ranveer is a very encouraging and supportive co-actor. He is also very thoughtful and is not like typical stars, who stay aloof. He would participate and even give advice when you ask for it. Overall it was a very collaborative environment on the sets and I thoroughly enjoyed it.”

Vibhav, who made his debut with Gustakh Dil, has also played the lead in Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan and Doli Armaano Ki. While he is basking in the success of Padmaavat now, he did not want to comment on the entire controversy surrounding it. “I think a lot has been spoken about it already and I don’t want to get into all of it,” averred the young man.

The 30-year old actor further got modest about the response he has been receiving, as he quipped, “This being a costume drama and my character having a very different look, I am not too sure if a lot of people actually recognised me. But whoever did it, they have been really encouraging and loving. It was a small part and whoever could notice has been really sweet, especially all friends and family.”

Revealing his future plans, Vibhav shared, “My mom keeps on saying that just keep going and working. I also believe the same. Fly if you can, if not run. Walk if you can’t run and if you can’t do that, at least crawl. I have no idea what destiny holds for me, so I just want to keep doing good work. I am looking out for interesting projects next that would excite me. I am not worrying about the medium.”

