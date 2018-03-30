Rannvijay Singha on Roadies: It has gone beyond being a just a TV show

Rannvijay Singha has been associated with Roadies for 15 seasons. Rannvijay Singha has been associated with Roadies for 15 seasons.

Popular TV host Rannvijay Singha believes there is a perception problem in India when it comes to content as people think that nothing could be bigger for an actor than movies. “In India, the perception is that nothing is bigger than a film. It is not like that. Films are not the endpoint,” Rannvijay told PTI.

Rannvijay, who has appeared in films such as London Dreams, Action Replayy, Mod, believes an actor should not limit himself to just one medium. “As an actor you should be happy that your content is getting consumed, be it on Instagram, Youtube, in the form of a web series or TV and films,” he said.

Rannvijay came to limelight with Roadies back in 2003, and since then he has been a constant part of the reality show, whether as a contestant, a host or as a gang leader.

“I was a Roadie in the first year and then for the next five years, I was the host. I also started judging it and then I became a gang leader and now I am hosting again.” Roadies: Extreme will see Neha Dhupia, Nikhil Chinapa, Raaftar and Prince Narula as the gang leaders while Rannvijay is performing the hosting duties once again.

“It is not the same show for me. The ‘Roadies’ I went for is not the same. Every ‘Roadies’ is different. Though it is like the fifteenth season of the same thing, it feels like a new thing,” Rannvijay said. The actor, who also hosts another show Splitsvilla on MTV, said the best things about both the shows are that they are original Indian concepts and they also own the IP of them.

“We own the IP. It is registered in 19 other countries. There is no other Indian show that gets made in other countries. ‘Fear Factor’ is a real show and ‘Khatron ke Khiladi’ is the IP taken from them. That is why I love being a part of this.”

Rannvijay said that Roadies has gone beyond being a just a reality show as it has amassed a cult following over the years and has become a way of life for some.

“It has gone beyond being a just a TV show… it symbolises strength and being fearless. It symbolises achievement,” he said.

