Rannvijay Singha on why ex-Roadies contestants are usually chosen for MTV Splitsvilla

Rannvijay Singha is hosting MTV Splitsvilla Season 10 with Sunny Leone. Rannvijay Singha is hosting MTV Splitsvilla Season 10 with Sunny Leone.

Time and again we have seen ex-Roadies paving their way into Splitsvilla as contestants. Now, some might enjoy watching their favourites getting back in another show, others definitely feel its a biased act by the channel to repeat their talents. When we asked the same to Rannvijay Singha he shared that the selection process of Roadies is a very elaborate and intense one, and while on the go, they choose people who can be signed in for another show.

MTV Splitsvilla is back with its tenth season. Hosted by Rannvijay Singha and Sunny Leone, the show will see 20 youngsters seeking love amidst the luscious greenery of Jim Corbett Park. With the theme of the season being ‘Catch Your Match’, the makers promise it’s going to be really competitive and exciting. Contestants will be fighting not just with each other but also experimenting whether love is all about science or a game of heart.

“There is definitely science involved in love. When I look at my wife or daughter, I automatically feel happy. I think that happens because there is a chemical reaction occurring in your hormones. But then love is too complicated to be defined. It is an experiment this year, and along with contestants, we will also get to know a lot about what really happens when two people get attracted.” Rannvijay told indianexpress.com.

When we asked him in an age when there are so many dating apps available, is finding love difficult, he said, “I have never been on a dating app and when I met my wife, then girlfriend, things were quite different. I think these new fundas only help people to find company and casual dates, the hunt for true love is quite difficult (smiles).”

Splitsvilla over the years, saw a lot of love stories thrive but sadly all bite the dust at the end of the day. Saying that it is difficult to maintain relationships away from the conducive environment, Rannvijay averred, “Last season’s winner Gurmeet (Rehal) and Kavya (Khurana) continued with their relationship after the show ended, for about six-eight months. That’s the average time span of affairs among youths. Splitsvilla gives an opportunity to find love but how you deal with it after the show, is the real test.”

Reality shows are growing in numbers but hardly any of the winners manage to survive the tough life. Talking about the same, the host quipped, “It all depends on an individual. One should have the passion and the want. The opportunity is right before you, how you cash on it, is the big question. You have to be persistent and really hard working. When I moved into the city, I realised a lot of these youngsters have the hunger to succeed and thus helped them find their true calling. Be it Vishal Karwal, Shaleen Malhotra, Prince Narula, Gurmeet Rehal and Varun Sood and more, they have been on their toes and done really well for themselves.”

Lastly, when questioned on why ex-Roadies contestants make an easy option for Splitsvilla, the host said, “We are definitely not biased. The selection process of Roadies is elaborate and intensive. We audition close to 15,000 people and while on the go, we do feel that some of these talents have a spark that deems fit for another show. Ex-Roadies have not only found themselves in Splitsvilla but other MTV shows also, some were even hired as VJs for the channel.” MTV Splitsvilla X airs every Sunday, 7 pm.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd