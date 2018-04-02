Rannvijay Singha: I feel fiction shows will come back again

Rannvijay Singha is currently seen on MTV’s Roadies Xtreme. Rannvijay Singha is currently seen on MTV’s Roadies Xtreme.

TV host-actor Rannvijay Singha, who is currently busy with MTV’s Roadies Xtreme, says reality shows have evolved, but the audience is getting attracted to fiction entertainers once again. The growth of reality shows is a “lot”, said Rannvijay, who shot to popularity as the winner of Roadies and then hosted multiple editions of the show.

“I think everything has a time. But I feel fiction will come back again,” he said, adding that people watch fiction because they like to relate themselves with the situations they show.

“People have started to watch a lot of fiction web series and before this, people were very much into reality shows because it is human tendency to see what other people are going through and they feel good or bad as you are invested in people who you are watching,” he added.

Rannvijay’s journey from being the winner of the first season of Roadies to becoming a youth icon is incredible. He went on to become the face of MTV by hosting several shows including one of the most popular dating reality shows Splitsvilla alongside Sunny Leone. Talking about his love for Roadies, Ranvijay earlier said, “It has gone beyond being a just a TV show… it symbolises strength and being fearless. It symbolises achievement.”

Rannvijay was also seen hosting a few episodes of MTV Troll Police where celebrities came forward to have a face-off with their online trolls. In a statement about the hazards of trolls on social media, Rannvijay said, “Trolling has become an increasingly frequent phenomenon nowadays. Instances of online abuse are commonplace in the country. Trolls may feel that making a mean comment online is harmless, but what they do not realize is that this act may drive someone into depression, crush someone’s confidence forever or even lead someone to commit suicide.”

