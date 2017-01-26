Happy Republic Day 2017: Rannvijay Singha, Karan Tacker, Ridhima Pandit and others send warm wishes

Television celebrities share what Republic Day means to them. Television celebrities share what Republic Day means to them.

Reality show star Rannvijay Singha has always expressed his love for the country and spoken about how he wished to join an army to serve the nation. However, the life had other plans for him and he went on to become a leading television star. The actor shared a picture of him covered with India’s flag and wrote, “Happy republic day to all my fellow Indians! #jaihind #salutesiachen #indianarmy.”

Check out Rannvijay Singha’s post:

While some took to social media, a few spoke about their memories of Republic Day:

Bahu Hamari Rajini_kant actor Ridhima Pandit said, “I make sure that I am not breaking any rules set by our government. As an actor, I feel we are able to connect to many by virtue of what we do, hence if we go right so will our fans and thereby the people.”

Kunal Jaisingh said, “Repulbic day for me means the day India took charge of its on future and in that sense we as citizens of this wonderful nation should vow to take charge and responsibility towards the betterment of our country.”

Abhinav Shukla said, “My family is democratic in the true sense. My father is a scientist , my mother a teacher, my brother is a Naval Officer and I am an Entertainer we all are doing out a bit for our country!

“Republic Day reminds us that we are the part of a civilisation where every one is equal, independent and together! As an actor, it’s my dream to bring in some changes through the entertainment medium which I tried by doing a show called ‘Pyaar Ko Hojanedo’. I will keep trying new ideas in future too.” says Iqbal Khan.

Balika Vadhu-star Roop Durgapal says, “Republic day is celebrated to remember the historic day when India was declared a sovereign state and our constitution was formed. As the citizens of India, we should realise our power to elect our leaders sensibly and see who can actually amend the constitution as per the current scenario.”

“Republic Day is a day of solidarity and integrity towards the country. In the current scenario, we can help our country by becoming better citizens. There are a lot of things that makes me feel proud of India, but there is a lot of work that still needs to be done. For instance, demonisation was a progressive step but follow-ups are as necessary. I would urge people to keep the country clean and not encourage corruption by getting work done in an orderly manner,” says the Hawaii Hawai-star Anuj Sachdev.

Mouli Ganguly says, “This day reminds me of what our ancestors did for our country. This day boosts my patriotism. My nanu was a part of freedom movement. I still haven’t contributed as much I would like to towards my nation.”

