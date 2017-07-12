Rannvijay Singh on Sunny Leone: We love working with each other

Rannvijay Singh will co-host Splitsvilla 2 with Sunny Leone Rannvijay Singh will co-host Splitsvilla 2 with Sunny Leone

Rannvijay Singh will be back again hosting the 10th season of reality show Splitsvilla on MTV. The popular TV host, who will co-host the show with actor Sunny Leone, says they always look forward to working together. “This time we shot in Jim Corbett (National Park) and enjoyed very much there… As we have now become friends and share a good understanding, so we always look forward to working together,” said Rannvijay said. Talking about the new season of Splitsvilla, Rannvijay said, “This time, it’s a new experiment. Nowadays science and technology has entered real life dating so we want to know if there is science in love or not.” He added, “There are 20 contestants on the show, 10 girls and 10 boys but there is ideal match of only 7 (pairs). The contestants have to find out their matches by various tasks, activities and meeting dates. The game is of the heart but is to be played by the brain.”

Splitsvilla is a reality show for singles who are tasked to find their perfect match while competing for the title of king and queen of the show. Sunny and Rannvijay have been playing important roles in the show as they guide the contestants on their romantic relationships. Rannvijay, who shares a lovely bond with his wife Priyanka with whom he also has a daughter, says that a successful relationship works on understanding and clarity in communication and a will to spend time with each other.

“One of the best things I am blessed with is my wife. We truly understand each other, we give one other due respect and space… I fell in love with her personality and I don’t want to change it… and that’s why we are comfortable and we enjoy each other’s company.” Rannvijay, who has earlier done movies also and now is busy with reality shows, says, “I realised after working for these many years that I only want to do what I like doing. If there is a film I want to do, and I like doing it, I will do it.”

The 34-year-old actor and host who gained popularity with his stint in MTV Roadies says, “Yes, it is true that reality shows have become a platform to reach the film industry… but unless there is talent, one cannot succeed. Many contestants continue after winning to try their luck on screen, many don’t. Splitsvilla 10 will be aired on MTV on July 23.

