Rannvijay Singh on kids reality shows: Parents should take ownership

Popular TV host Rannvijay Singh says there is nothing wrong with kids reality shows but believes at time parents push their children too hard for such platforms. Recently, filmmaker Shoojit Sircar stoked a debate calling for the ban on reality shows that feature kids. Rannvijay, who has hosted several TV shows, says he can’t give a “specific statement” since he has never been a part of shows involving kids but believes parents should be questioned for that.

“I think parents should take more ownership. I see a lot of parents who push their kids in reality shows. They are more ambitious than the kids. The kids don’t even know what is happening. People who work on these shows put their heart and soul in it, they work for hours and make a living. But why are the parents never questioned?” Rannvijay told PTI. The actor says the best way to ease children’s stress is to increase the number of shooting days of shows so that there is less pressure per day on them. “Everybody benefits from this – from cameramen, light guys to the talent on stage. But if it is done with more efficiency, clarity, and nobody is trying to take advantage of anybody then it’s great.

“I don’t think kids should be put through such a rigorous thing but I don’t even know if the reality shows we are talking about making them go through this. But if it happens, it’s not good for the development of a child. Parents should be the first to make a point out of that,” he says. Rannvijay is currently gearing up for the new season of MTV reality show “Splitsvilla X” where he plays an advisor to female contestants, while actress Sunny Leone will be the mentor to boys. The actor says since the show has been running for a long time now, it becomes important for the team to come

Rannvijay is currently gearing up for the new season of MTV reality show “Splitsvilla X” where he plays an advisor to female contestants, while actress Sunny Leone will be the mentor to boys. The actor says since the show has been running for a long time now, it becomes important for the team to come upwith new strategies to keep the novelty alive. “The audience of ‘Roadies’ and ‘Splitsvilla’ have been watching the shows since season one. Between the two, we have already done so many twists and turns that the brain storming session and pre-production is way more important than the actual shoot and post production. “If we don’t do it differently, people will catch it. We have brain storming sessions every day of the shoot becausewe don’t even want the contestants to guess something. We haveto be on our toes all the time.” The show will air on July 23 on MTV.

