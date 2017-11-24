Ranking all Marvel superhero TV series on Netflix

The Punisher is the latest Marvel offering on Netflix. The Punisher is the latest Marvel offering on Netflix.

Marvel Cinematic Universe actually does resemble a universe these days with a huge number of characters in a number of movies (17 at last count) and TV shows. But unlike MCU movies, most of which have received glowing reviews, on the telly they have had negative to mixed success. Their Netflix shows have fared better than their ABC ones, but that is not saying much.

If you have Netflix and love Marvel’s characters and want to know which TV show you should watch, we are here to help. Here is the definitive ranking of all Netflix’s Marvel TV series that includes the latest one, The Punisher.

6. Iron Fist: It is always nice to see Marvel trying to bring their lesser known character to the spotlight, but you wish Iron Fist TV series would not exist. There is simply no redeeming feature in this one. The acting, the fighting scenes, the plot, they are all uniformly terrible. If you really like the character, read the comics.

5. The Defenders: One may be mistaken to think that Marvel wanted to establish Avengers’ television equivalent with The Defenders. The thing is, you would like The Defenders only if you like all the superheroes that are in the team. This was not the case with me, so I got bored halfway through.

4. Luke Cage: Luke Cage is a very nice show with a well-developed hero and some good acting but is unfortunately saddled with an insipid villain. It is still a good watch and one of the better Marvel offerings on Netflix.

3. The Punisher: I am yet to finish this latest Netflix show, but Marvel’s The Punisher, in spite of a little rambling at places, is a solid show with a winningly gritty performance by Jon Bernthal. This is a dream casting by the show makers and you can rack your brains all you want, you could not find a better actor to don the role.

2. Jessica Jones: Starring Krysten Ritter (Jane Margolis of Breaking Bad) in the title role, you immediately become aware that this is not your usual superhero fare. Jessica Jones is known for being dark-toned and exploring themes like rape and post-traumatic disorder which most superhero stories steer clear of. Even if you do not like superheroes in general, you might just fall in love with Jessica Jones.

1. Daredevil: Even with a weaker second season, Daredevil is the probably the best Marvel show on Netflix. Charlie Cox channels Christian Bale’s Batman as a masked vigilante and does it justice. Daredevil also has the most compelling villains in all the Marvel shows on Netflix.

