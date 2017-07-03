Jagga Jasoos actor Ranbir Kapoor thinks Katrina Kaif cannot act. Five highlights from Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs, watch videos

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif promoted Jagga Jasoos on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs. Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif promoted Jagga Jasoos on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs.

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif have geared up for the promotions of Jagga Jasoos. Before they finish the last schedule of its promotions, the two appeared on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs, and spent some good time with the kids on the show. As a viewer, it was amazing to know that Ranbir has a great sense of music as he could advice and comment on the performances just like judges Himesh Reshammiya, Javed Ali and Neha Kakkar. We won’t be surprised if the actor debuts as a singer some day.

Katrina, on the other hand, felt ecstatic to witness talent of such a level. She could not hold herself from performing for the kids when they sang her songs really well. But that’s not it, Katrina and Ranbir both shared a chemistry that could not be missed. The two fought like Tom and Jerry, exchanged some good words like friends and it almost felt like they have come back together. Here are all the updates from what happened on the show.

Ranbir was bowled over by Dhroon Tikoo’s performance:

Dhroom Tikoo has always performed on legendary composer Kishore Kumar’s songs but when he owned Ranbir’s “Battameez Dil” song, the actor could not stop himself from shaking a leg with the little star. In fact, host Aditya Narayan revealed that Ranbir loves wada pao, soon after which, the actor and Dhroon had a wada-pao eating competition.

Katrina asked Jayas Kumar to marry her but he rejected her:

Jayas Kumar, as always, was the center of attraction. The kid not only won the heart of Ranbir, he made Katrina his fan too who went onto propose the 5-year-old for marriage, but guess what, Jayas refused to marry her.

Aditya asked them who overacts and Ranbir said Katrina doesn’t even act:

In a rapid fire round with Aditya, Ranbir Kapoor claimed that he has done overacting in many films like Saawariya, Besharam, Bachna Ae Haseeno and more, but more than that, Katrina has not even acted in a few. When Katrina questioned, Ranbir said “I meant you don’t act, you are very original,” which made the actor happy.

By the way, another thing that we got to know about Ranbir is that he loves to pick his nose and stick it to the sofa, and that he has done this at Katrina’s place too.

Ranbir had a fan moment with Jayas Kumar:

Ranbir expressed that he is a fan of Jayas and how the little one inspires him. The actor danced with Jayas and learnt steps on “Channa Mereya”. He later performed for Jayas on “Galti Se Mistake” while he was singing.

It was quite an entertaining episode with some smashing performances. Katrina and Ranbir will be sharing screen space in Jagga Jasoos after seven years. The film, directed by Anurag Basu, will hit the screens on July 14.

