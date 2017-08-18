EXCLUSIVE: Rana Daggubati and Naveen Kasturia in Viu’s web series Social

Rana Daggubati will soon make a debut on digital platform in Viu’s web series, Social. Rana Daggubati will soon make a debut on digital platform in Viu’s web series, Social.

With biggies of the industry entering the digital space, it has become a strong medium for entertainment. Today, Rajkummar Rao’s debut web-series Bose Dead or Alive’s trailer was launched, and now we have news of another Bollywood star doing a web show. Indianexpress.com has exclusive information that Rana Daggubati will be doing a web series for Viu. Titled Social, the thriller will revolve around social media and the impact it has on millennials.

Rana is already doing a chat show for Viu titled No. 1 Yaari. Rated as one of the most watched shows on the web, the actor for the first time will be seen doing a fiction drama on digital platform. Along with Rana, TVF Pitchers fame Naveen Kasturia will play the other lead.

A source close to Viu shared, “The show will be a fast-paced thriller and will play around the social media obsession among the youth. The story will open up with a girl getting kidnapped and will showcase the journey of her brother (Naveen) in trying to find her. Rana will play the main lead in the show.”

Confirming the news to indianexpress.com, Naveen told us, “It’s been a week that the show has gone on floors and it will be one entertaining pot boiler.” Social, the web-series, will tentatively launch by the first week of September on Viu.

On the work front, Baahubali star Rana’s recent release Nene Raju Nene Mantri has been getting a lot of praise, while Naveen will also be seen in Bose.

