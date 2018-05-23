Ram Kapoor on comparison with Salman Khan: Will shoot myself before I compare myself to him

Ram Kapoor will be seen as a TV host in his new show Zindagi Ke Crossroads. Ram Kapoor will be seen as a TV host in his new show Zindagi Ke Crossroads.

Ram Kapoor is back on television with a one-of-a-kind show Zindagi Ke Crossroads on Sony TV. The show will present relatable life-altering narratives inspired from the drama of life, and before a crossroad decision is taken, it’ll be put forth to the studio audience, who, along with Ram would discuss the situation. The series touted to be the dining table conversation starter, will launch on June 6, and air Wednesday-Friday, 8:30 pm.

The channel has smartly incorporated the week, with Salman Khan’s Dus Ka Dum airing on Monday and Tuesday, while Ram taking charge on the other three days of the week. Talking about the comparison that will now come his way, the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actor, at the launch yesterday told the media, “Before I compare myself to Salman, I think I will just shoot myself (laughs), but honestly, it’s not even crossed my mind. In all the roles that I’ve done till date, I’ve made my audiences laugh, cry and smile; this is the first time that I get audiences to think and converse. This show is bigger than anyone of us. While I would refrain from giving opinions, I will do get the people to share their views openly.”

While Ram still prefers acting, he has a special reason to take up the job of an anchor. “I really love doing it because anchoring is the time, when I can just be me and not try to portray a character. And that really excites me.” He also shared his strengths and weaknesses as an anchor, “I like being spontaneous. I don’t follow any scripts too much and just go with the flow. I think that’s my strength because an anchor should be spontaneous and build that connect with the viewers. My weakness is that I don’t have a command on the language like Amitabh Bachchan Sir has it. When he speaks, you just want to hear him forever and ever, and I wish I could do that.”

Talking about the show, the Student of the Year actor quipped, “I am very excited, proud and nervous because this is a very different concept. Also, kids very often watch my shows and I like that because it gives me nice positive feeling. This is one show that I will get my own children to watch as the stories are lessons for life.”

When asked to share his most important life lesson, Ram said, “Live and let others live peacefully. That is how I have always lived my life and that’s what I teach my children also.”

Bollywood’s popular designer and now producer Shabinaa Khan, is producing Zindagi Ke Crossroad, while Mahadev, who has been an integral part of Vijendra Prasad’s & SS Rajamouli’s team has developed the concept, story and screenplay. It will premiere on June 6, 8:30 pm on Sony TV.

