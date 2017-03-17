Ram Kapoor, Sakshi Tanwar web series Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat poster out, see pic

Sakshi Tanwar and Ram Kapoor are all set to paint the internet red with their first web series Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat. Sakshi Tanwar and Ram Kapoor are all set to paint the internet red with their first web series Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat.

Television’s favourite couple Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar’s first web series, which was tentatively called Kehte Hain Opposites Attract has finally got an official name. The series, which will stream on Alt Balaji, is called Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat. Sharing the first poster of the show on the official handle of Alt Balaji, the makers of the show wrote, “Here’s the official poster of Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat, #ALTBalajiOriginal starring your favourite @RamKapoor and #SakshiTanwar! Excited?” Ram Kapoor also shared the poster on his Twitter handle. The show promises to deliver the same crackling chemistry between Ram and Sakshi for which their fans adore them.

The digital series, which will have 14 episodes, is a love story and will deal with how two people can fall in love anytime and anywhere. Talking about her pairing with Ram Kapoor three years of their previous show Bade Achche Lagte Hain, Sakshi said in an interview, “People gave us so much love for our previous show. They loved the pairing and Ekta wanted to repeat it because she had loads and loads of requests from fans that they wanted us together. This was a story which suited both of us. So we are on board.”

But Sakshi — who has worked with Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan in Dangal — is a bit nervous about her first show in the digital space. “It’s a new territory. I don’t know what to expect from it. But yes I am very excited about it. Hopefully, everything will go well,” said Sakshi.

The duo promoted the series much before they started shooting for it. Ram shared a video on Twitter and introduced Sakshi as his co-star for the series. Their conversation proved their healthy off-screen relationship.

Now that the poster of the web series is out, we just can’t wait to watch Ram and Sakshi spreading love yet again.

