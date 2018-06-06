Ram Kapoor on hosting Zindagi Ke Crossroads: The audience will get to see the real me in the show

Zindagi Ke Crossroads host Ram Kapoor will present some heart-stirring tales. Zindagi Ke Crossroads host Ram Kapoor will present some heart-stirring tales.

Life is filled with moments of confusion. Sony TV’s latest show Zindagi Ke Crossroads will depict the same in its episodes. Hosted by Ram Kapoor, the show will present a narrative every episode and the crossroads faced by the protagonists will be discussed with the studio audience.

At the launch of the show, Ram shared that the audience would get to know him more through this show.

“They will get to see all of me. I have decided to be just me, the real me and how I am in my normal everyday life. But I must add that this show is much bigger than me or anyone else, and the concept is the true hero,” said the actor in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com.

See the promo of Ram Kapoor’s new TV show Zindagi Ke Crossroads:

He further added that the makers and channel knew him and felt he could suit the requirements of the Zindagi Ke Crossroads host. The actor said, “They have seen my body of work and I have had a beautiful long association with the channel and that is why they got this for me. But from the start, I told them that I want to do it with a very personal touch.”

As the show will present some heart-stirring tales, we asked Ram Kapoor to share a moment from the shoot that moved him. “The whole show is filled with such moments that it’s difficult to choose one. Every story will touch your heart and teach you something about life,” he remarked.

The 44-year-old actor seems to be moving towards non-fiction and when asked what keeps him away from fiction shows, Ram stated, “TV is going through a phase where I cannot relate to the type of program but when something like this comes along, you know you have to do it. These kinds of opportunities do not come often and I really feel am very lucky that it came my way.”

Crossroads starting on Sony TV on the 6th of June at 8:30pm pic.twitter.com/OUZg85FsA6 — Ram Kapoor (@RamKapoor) May 27, 2018

With the show highlight the audience’s views, we wondered if there’s added pressure on Ram to talk responsibly. To this, he said, “As a celebrity, you anyway have to speak the right things always but having said that I try to speak my mind and not sugar coat things. I must also add that Zindagi Ke Crossroads is not about my opinions and perceptions but about what the common man feels about the various situations.”

While he shared that he is part of Salman Khan’s brother-in-law Ayush Sharma’s debut film Loveratri, he refused to talk about his role stating that he will reveal it once the time is right. Talking about his other projects, Ram shared, “We are only half way through Loveratri and there’s a lot of shoot left. I am also busy with this show and post that I would begin filming for the next season of Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat.”

Masti from the sets of Loveratri in London pic.twitter.com/6120wanBoz — Ram Kapoor (@RamKapoor) April 19, 2018

The Bade Achhe Lagte Hai actor had in recent interviews shared that he has started following a better lifestyle and work module. Shedding more light on that, he said, “Earlier I used to do one show for four years and now when I am doing too many things at the same time, I have to work in time and more professionally to manage everything the correct way.”

Helmed by fashion designer and producer Shabina Khan, Zindagi Ke Crossroads will air every Wednesday-Friday at 8:30 pm on Sony TV.

