Ram Kapoor: I am the joker in my family

Ram Kapoor is currently seen in the show Comedy High School Ram Kapoor is currently seen in the show Comedy High School

Ram Kapoor can well become a case study for whoever wants to make it big in the industry. After tasting instant success, with Ghar Ek Mandir, the actor soon became a popular face on the small screen. After successful hits like Kasamh Se and Bade Achhe Lagte Hai, Ram moved to Bollywood. His work was much appreciated in films like Udaan, Mere Dad Ki Maruti, Shaadi Ke Side Effects, and Student of the Year among more. Now paving his way back on the small screen, Ram leads the force in Discovery Jeet’s humour based show Comedy High School. At the launch of the show, the actor got talking about the series, his professional mantras, love for TV and a lot more.

Talking about taking up comedy, Ram shared, “It is a tough genre and I took it up as a challenge to grow as an actor.” Sharing more about the show, he further added, “There would be no interviews or sit-down sessions in our shows but the celebs, who come in, will join in the story. Like Salman Khan came as someone, who could grant fun to the school and now, Sunny Leone will be seen as a prospective wife for me. It’s a very fresh concept and the audience will get to see a different side of their favourites, having a blast with us.”

When we quizzed him if he makes his wife and children laugh at home, he smiled to say, “All the time. I am the joker in the family.”

Ram also shared that more than rehearsals, the team goes in for impromptu shoots, focusing on improvisation. When we further asked him if he considers anyone as his competition in the comedy space, he said, “I don’t think I have ever copied anyone and neither do I consider anyone as my competition. It’s been 18 years in the industry and I have mentioned this before, that actors can never be completion. Our industry is a platform to promote art and uplift the society through it. So it’s always more the merrier in showbiz. I think this mindset needs to change and rather than trying to pull people, we should work towards pushing better content ahead.

Starting tonight at 9:00pm on discovery Jeet pic.twitter.com/9nxEmuM1ZJ — Ram Kapoor (@RamKapoor) February 17, 2018

The actor has also decided to be on time for meetings and events and live a more organised life. Stating that these small changes can actually help people in building a long lasting career, he said, “Along with talent, you need to have correct work ethics, only then can you survive in the industry. The attitude needs to be right. I have realised that if I want to continue, I need to be professional and have the right kind of relations. I think anyone who’s been here for a long time will agree to my thoughts. It’s a cutthroat competitive industry and you need to maintain a good working ethics all along.”

After ruling television, Ram enjoyed a good stint in Bollywood and is going pretty strong in the digital medium with his show Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat 2. The actor maintains that he will never quit TV as he quipped, “I will never turn my back on television as that made me a household name, and gave me whatever I have today. For me, medium has never been a concern, as I don’t want to limit myself. I have never planned my career and will not do so. So I can’t really say what I want to do next.”

On the set of comedy high school with the legend himself pic.twitter.com/tK9h35QAx9 — Ram Kapoor (@RamKapoor) January 31, 2018

But the actor is keen on taking up direction, as he averred, “I am not oppose to directing but it will take time. I want to concentrate on what I have in hands for now. Once I don the director’s hat, I would want to spend time and build it up well. For now, I am busy juggling between the three mediums, we have even started the third season of Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat, and I would also be starting a film soon. I really don’t think I am at a position to stop.”

Comedy High School airs every Saturday, 9 pm on Discovery Jeet.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd