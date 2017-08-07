Rakshabandhan: Siblings Mihika and Mishkat Varma share things they love and hate about each other

Popular TV actors Mishkat Varma and Mihika Varma are one of the most lovable sibling jodis in tinsel town. Popular TV actors Mishkat Varma and Mihika Varma are one of the most lovable sibling jodis in tinsel town.

Rakhsabandhan, the Indian festival celebrates the most important relationship – between a brother and a sister. Some are strict, others are more than friends, but one thing every girl vouches for is that no one can love them more than their brother and vice versa. Popular TV actors Mishkat Varma and Mihika Varma are one of the most lovable sibling jodis in tinsel town. While Mihika has always been vocal of loving Mishkat, who she calls Mishu, as her baby, the younger brother also has no qualms in accepting that Mihika is his world. The siblings share a beautiful relationship and even when living in two corners of the world currently, they are connected by heart. In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, on the occasion of Rakshabandhan, the two open their heart and share things that they love and hate about each other. There’s no end to their compliments, and while Mihika stays away from hating Mishu, he does have his own fun issues with her. Read on to realise what a great bond these siblings share.

Mishkat on what he loves about Mihika

I completely adore my elder sister and if I have to share her three lovable qualities, here it is:

She’s very affectionate and doesn’t shy away from expressing her love towards me. I can assure that no one in the world can love me like her.

Every time, I look at her and the way she is with our parents, I realise she is the best daughter in the world. There is so much to learn from her.

And most importantly, I love Mihika for being the way she has been from the time I remember her. This girl hasn’t grown a bit from what she was as a teenager – cute, lively and loving to people around her.

Mihika on what she loves about Mishkat

More than a younger brother, I love Mishu as my own baby. I love everything about him and here are his top three qualities.

Mishkat has deep love and respect for our family and that makes me so happy. He has grown up to be a responsible young man and I couldn’t have been prouder.

I respect his sincerity and perseverance towards his work, which is his life’s most important passion. At such a young age, this boy is so committed, and anyone who works with him has only good things to say about him.

Finally, I love the way he makes people feel around him. I truly believe that you are remembered not for what you do but how you make people feel, it really is important to me. And I am glad Mishu has organically evolved to become someone who believes and follows the same.

Mishkat on things he hates about Mihika

As a kid I used to have issues with what she wore, who she met; I was a very protective brother. But as time went by we have developed a much better understanding. But here are three things that I hate about her.

She’s too intelligent and has never failed in any subject. Her good grades became a benchmark for me, which was really difficult to cope up with.

Mihika talks a lot. Though she is the sunlight in our family, she can sometimes get really annoying with her constant bak-bak.

Lastly, she is a much better actor than me. We both have our own personalities and acting abilities, but just like in school, she has set a high standard in the industry, which I have to maintain.

Mihika on things she hates about Mishkat

As siblings, you tend to hate a lot of things about each other but Mishu is too good to be despised. I can never hate anything about him so here are things that I would like him to work on.

His ingenuousness- sometimes he is too naive and trusting, and I think that comes from his simple and straightforward thinking. I really think with time, he will become more worldly wise. This is a struggle that we both face and hope we can one day emerge victorious (laughs).

I wish he speaks up a little more. On screen, his eloquence and expressiveness are up to mark but in everyday life, he is quite a shy fellow.

And yes, I wish he takes things a little easy sometimes. Mishu, have some more fun and savour life a little more. It’s your time to rock and roll.

Mihika, after winning Miss India International 2004, and representing the country in Miss International, entered the TV industry. After playing substantial roles in numerous shows she was appreciated for her recent show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Recently, the actor got married to an NRI Anand Kapai, and has moved to the US quitting showbiz. As for younger brother Mishkat, he debuted in Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya, and soon became a sensation for his good looks and charm. He has also been part of shows like Nisha Aur Uske Cousins and Icchadhari Naagin.

Here’s wishing Mishkat and Mihika, and all other brother-sister jodis a very Happy Rakshabandhan.

