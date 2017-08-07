Rakshabandhan: Oberoi brothers to Dev and Madhav, TV hotties we would never want to tie Rakhi to

Even though we wish many of the fictional characters on television were part of our lives in any way, we wouldn’t afford to call these hotties as brothers. Even though we wish many of the fictional characters on television were part of our lives in any way, we wouldn’t afford to call these hotties as brothers.

Every girl on the day of Rakshabandhan is jumping with excitement as she gets to tie the sacred thread around her brother’s wrist. Interestingly, someone who’s not blessed with a brother somehow manages to bro-zone her friends to make sure she gets a fancy gift on Rakhi. But have we ever given a thought how much pain a guy goes through when bro-zoned? On the occasion of Rakshabandhan, we have a list of TV characters we will never want to be sister-zoned by. Even though we wish many of the fictional characters on television were part of our lives in any way, we wouldn’t afford to call these hotties as brothers. Here’s a list of characters who are not only drop dead good looking but also have a personality to fall for.

Oberoi brothers (Nakuul Mehta, Kunal Jaisingh and Leenesh Mattoo) from Ishqbaaaz

They are the best brothers to each other but no girl would prefer to have these hotties as their bhai. Each one of them has a distinct spark, and we can’t help but drool over them. From Shivaay’s angry young man avatar, the soulful Omkara and the naughty Rudra, girls have ample to choose from.

Dev (Shaheer Sheikh) from Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi

Any girl who sets her eyes on Dev is bound to fall head over heels in love with him. Those hazel colored eyes can mesmerize ladies and the way he speaks, he can get the hearts fluttering. We would never want to have any brotherly feelings for him, isn’t it?

Madhav (Keith Sequeira) from Love Ka Hai Intezaar

In the hindsight, having a brother in the royal family can assure you all the worldly pleasures in life, but who wants that when you can gaze at this masculine wonder. We think Madhav is too hot for any kind of platonic emotions!

Rangeela (Param Singh) from Ghulaam

Bad boys have a certain kind of charm in them that attracts women. Rangeela, might not be the quintessential baddie but he has the rugged and raw appeal which makes him so attractive. We just can’t waste one of our eye candies to our brotherly demands.

Shaurya (Karan Vohra) from Mahek

One look at him, and you know why he doesn’t deserve to be our brother. The dreamy Shaurya is just the perfect mould to any girls’ checklist. His sophisticated personality and those good looks can get anyone crushing on him. Bro-zoning Shaurya is definitely out of the picture.

Do let us know who’s that hottie you will never want to tie a Rakhi to.

