Rakhi Sawant: My family never approved of me getting into the entertainment industry

Rakhi Sawant says she faced rejections and so, resorted to surgery to improve her physical appearance. Rakhi, who was originally named Neeru Bheda, shot for an episode of the weekend chat show JuzzBaatt… Sangeen Se Namkeen Tak.

When the show’s host Rajeev Khandelwal addressed Rakhi as Neeru, she became extremely emotional and spoke about her transition, read a statement. “My family never approved of me getting into the (entertainment) industry and would beat me up black and blue if they would ever find me dancing. When I finally reached Mumbai, I started dancing and showcasing my talent in front of many producers who would also see me in a bad light,” said Rakhi.

“I thought that I would rather dance at a dance bar than in front of such inconsiderate people. I faced innumerable rejections and resorted to surgery to improve my looks and appearance. I went into the surgery room as my former self Neeru Bheda but came out as a new and improved version of my own self – Rakhi Sawant.”

