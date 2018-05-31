Follow Us:
Thursday, May 31, 2018
Self-drive road trips now easier than ever Sponsored

Self-drive road trips now easier than ever
Latest News

Rakhi Sawant: My family never approved of me getting into the entertainment industry

Rakhi Sawant, on Rajeev Khandelwal's chat show JuzzBaatt, opened up about going under the knife and how her family never approved of her getting into the entertainment industry.

By: IANS | Mumbai | Published: May 31, 2018 8:10:30 pm
actor Rakhi Sawant Rakhi Sawant also spoke about her surgeries.
Related News

Rakhi Sawant says she faced rejections and so, resorted to surgery to improve her physical appearance. Rakhi, who was originally named Neeru Bheda, shot for an episode of the weekend chat show JuzzBaatt… Sangeen Se Namkeen Tak.

When the show’s host Rajeev Khandelwal addressed Rakhi as Neeru, she became extremely emotional and spoke about her transition, read a statement. “My family never approved of me getting into the (entertainment) industry and would beat me up black and blue if they would ever find me dancing. When I finally reached Mumbai, I started dancing and showcasing my talent in front of many producers who would also see me in a bad light,” said Rakhi.

JuzzBaatt rakhi sawant Rakhi Sawant recently shot for an episode of the weekend chat show JuzzBaatt… Sangeen Se Namkeen Tak.

“I thought that I would rather dance at a dance bar than in front of such inconsiderate people. I faced innumerable rejections and resorted to surgery to improve my looks and appearance. I went into the surgery room as my former self Neeru Bheda but came out as a new and improved version of my own self – Rakhi Sawant.”

See video, photos of Rakhi Sawant and Arshi Khan at chat show JuzzBaatt… Sangeen Se Namkeen Tak:

JuzzBaatt…Sangeen Se Namkeen Tak is aired on Zee TV.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now