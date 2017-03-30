Raju Srivastava replaces Sunil Grover in The Kapil Sharma Show, confirms joining the show as a ‘new entry’

Raju Srivastava joins the team of The Kapil Sharma Show for few episodes. Raju Srivastava joins the team of The Kapil Sharma Show for few episodes.

The drama around Sunil Grover, Chandan Prabhakar and Ali Asgar boycotting Kapil Sharma’s show is getting a new angle with every passing day. After Sunil Grover confirmed not shooting for another episode of The Kapil Sharma Show on March 29, the sources close to the show were hopeful of Ali Asgar aka Naani returning to the shoot on Wednesday. But these hopes too were washed away as the actor didn’t show up.

Meanwhile, Sony TV and the makers of the show are approaching other ace-comedians to replace Sunil, Chandan and Ali for the time being. Last week Raju Srivastava, Ehsaan Qureshi and Sunil Pal gave their best shot to tickle the funny bone of the viewers of Kapil Sharma’s show but their dry humour made the fans miss the older team even more. But with no other option left, the channel has once again approached Raju Srivastava and this time he will be no guest. Rather the comedian will be joining the team for few more episodes.

According to an NDTV report, Raju Srivastava is the new entry and makers of the show have decided to keep him for more episodes as they liked his performance last week. Talking to the website, Raju Srivastava confirmed the news as he said, “Yes, I have started shooting for this show. The channel and the team are happy with the episodes I have shot for them and have called me for more episodes.”

The comedian also confirmed that this time he is not coming as a guest but as a performer. “This time, I have been called for an act. We’ll shoot for it on Wednesday,” he said. Giving out more details about the new development, Raju said, “I don’t know how the channel is going to represent my character or my acts to the audience. But this is true that I’m shooting for the show and will feature in the show as a ‘new entry’.”

On Wednesday, the official handle of Sony TV mysteriously revealed on Twitter that somebody is joining the team of Kapil’s show. But we told you, they didn’t invite a replacement of Sunil Grover. Instead, it was the team of Sony’s upcoming reality show, Sabse Bada Kalakar including — Raveena Tandon, Boman Irani and Arshad Warsi who shot for an episode on Wednesday. Now it is also known that the host of the reality show, Jamie Lever, Johnny Lever’s daughter too was present on the sets of The Kapil Sharma show. Jamie shared the screen space with Kapil in his Bollywood debut Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon.

However, Kapil might be relieved as he will not have to shoot for Sunday’s episode this week since it is Indian Idol’s finale on Sunday and the finale episode of the singing reality show will run beyond its regular time.

