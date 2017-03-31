Raju Srivastava: Kapil Sharma said once he has 2 pegs with Sunil Grover, things will be fine

Raju Srivastava says, “Sunil Grover should weigh pros and cons before taking a decision.” Raju Srivastava says, “Sunil Grover should weigh pros and cons before taking a decision.”

Clarifying that he is not taking Sunil Grover’s place on The Kapil Sharma Show, ace comedian Raju Srivastava has revealed he has joined the comedy show as a new member and makers are trying to build a permanent character for him. Since he and comedians Ehsaan Qureshi and Sunil Pal shot for the show as guests last weekend, there had been rumours that the trio would substitute for Sunil, Ali Asgar and Chandan Prabhakar on the popular show. While they refuted the reports, the speculation regarding Raju refused to die down as he also shot for the show Wednesday night, this time as one among the show’s permanent artistes.

Now, clearing the air about his involvement with Kapil’s show, Raju has told the indianexpress.com that he has indeed joined Kapil’s show and his stint would be a long one. “There’s no agreement signed regarding me joining the show but when I shot it last week, Kapil told me he enjoyed working with me and would like to call me again. Then I shot yesterday. Again Kapil said, ‘I really like your style. I have a script tailor-made for you.’ So, I am going to shoot today as well. In fact, talks are already done for the next one. I am working on the show and it is for a long haul.”

Raju made it clear that he is not Sunil’s replacement. “I have my own style and my own audience. Makers are planning to create a character for me like there are for other artistes on the show. Whenever they will want me, I will come on the show. Kapil is like a younger brother and it can never happen that he calls me and I don’t oblige. In fact, it is a possibility that if Sunil is back on the show, I will be there and we will all perform together.”

Raju is close to both Kapil and Sunil and hence is trying to facilitate a patch-up. “I have been trying hard to sort out things between them but as per the current situation, Sunil seems to be very angry. Whenever I have texted him in these days, his replies have been such, ‘Paaji I am travelling. I will tell you everything when we will meet.’ Ali and Chandan also agree with Sunil as they say that Kapil has changed now. He is not how he used to be earlier. There’s no update on their return as well,” Raju revealed.

Kapil, on the other hand, seems to be confident about Sunil’s return. Raju said. “When I asked him about it last week, he said, “We will sit and talk and things will sort out. ‘Do-do peg maareinge, sab sahi hojayega,’ he joked with me.”

On the reports that Sunil might launch his own show on a rival channel, Raju said that if the actor is getting offers, he should take an informed decision. “Whenever such situations arise, rival channels use them to their advantage. They are always waiting for such opportunities. So, Sunil must be getting such offers. He, however, should weigh pros and cons before taking a decision. Last time, he went and opened his show and it failed. So, he should not take any decision in an emotional state of mind.”

