Cinematographer Raju Gauli: Shows like Naagin are demanding in terms of delivering the expected quality

Indian television is in its most evolving phase. While saas-bahu sagas have given way to stories picked from real life, producers who once made shows which went on for years are now preferring finite series. With the emergence of web and new banners, TV industry has become competitive and content driven too. And among the several names, Raju Gauli is one man who has seen it all. The cinematographer, who has been in the business for 25 years and has worked on some 30 successful shows, explains the shift in the Indian television industry.

“The new experimental topics are getting introduced. It’s an evolving art form so people have started experimenting with the content. The content is getting closer to reality,” Raju shared exclusively with indianexpress.com.

Raju Gauli with Jamai Raja actors Raju Gauli with Jamai Raja actors Ravi Dubey and Nia Sharma

Hailing from Dehradun, Raju had been an assistant cameraperson to Natrajan Subramanium, Vinod Pradhan, Ashok Mehta, B. Laxman and N. Satyan before making it big himself. He has shows like Ishqbaaaz, Dil Bole Oberoi, Jamai Raja, Bidaai, Choti Bahu, Saubhagyavati Bhava and Bhanwar to his credit, all from varied genres. The DOP explains how shooting style differs in each one of them. “Its a different experience in terms of shot taking. Not just on TV, but shooting for any medium is challenging in terms of lensing, lighting, framing. With each subject or with each genre the entire process changes.”

And does he prefer sticking to the screenplay while shooting or like to improvise things? “Any technique has to compliment the subject and cannot overpower it. So the blend of screenplay and DOP’s work is very important. A good DOPs work should not overpower the content instead be in sync with the content. So improvisations are always welcome keeping in mind the above.”

Raju Gauli is currently working on Ishqbaaaz. Raju Gauli is currently working on Ishqbaaaz.

Raju has also worked on Ekta Kapoor production Naagin 2. The series is ready to return with its third season soon. The cinematographer shared how shooting for CGI heavy shows is challenging. “It’s a learning experience. Working on shows like Naagin, you have to keep in mind the time constraint. Hence it’s extremely demanding in terms of creativity and delivering the expected quality and quantity.”

Raju has been associated with Ekta Kapoor’s banner Balaji Telefilms for years now. He said, “It’s always fun to work on all Balaji’s projects. Recently I shot for ALT Balaji’s web series Karle Tu Bhi Mohabbat and it’s very close to my heart.”

