Rajkummar Rao shaves off hair to play Subhash Chandra Bose, Hansal Mehta is not satisfied. See photo

Rajkummar Rao does not shy away from going the extra mile for his characters. It wouldn’t be completely wrong to say the actor has ventured where few have gone to play compelling characters. Last year, he signed to play a transgender and now for his next project, a web series based on the life of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, the actor has gone half bald. We also saw Rajkummar as a man who is over 300-year-old in Sushant Singh Rajput, Kriti Sanon-starrer Raabta.

The 32-year-old actor took to Twitter to share the new look and announced that the makers will release the first look soon. “Got a hair cut done for #Bose. We’ll soon put out the first look as Bose. Until then, these are the post hair cut pictures. Thank you @AalimHakim (sic)” he wrote alongside two pictures of him wearing a maroon t-shirt and glasses like that of Bose’s.

In the second photo, The Trapped actor was seen posing with a vintage telephone.

The ALT Balaji online streaming show will be directed by Rao’s frequent collaborator, Hansal Mehta. The web series will try to showcase the untold story of Netaji’s life. The series also stars female actor Patralekhaa. She will play the role of an elitist Bengali woman. The web series premieres on Independence Day.

However, these is not his official first look. Filmmaker Hansal Mehta says the half bald image of Rajkummar Rao is not final, but a test look for the web series “Bose”. On his part, the actor has confirmed he has got his hair cut.

“The picture of Rajkummar Rao floating around as a first look in the ‘Bose’ biopic is not his first look. It is a test picture. Please wait,” Mehta tweeted on Friday.

On the work front, his film Behen Hogi Teri starring Shruti Hassan will be releasing next month. The film tells the story of a Lucknow-ka-vella, who is scared of being friend zoned, or should we say ‘bhai-zoned’, by his crush who happens to be living in the same neighbourhood. In India, there is this society imposed custom of treating the girl next door more like a sister, than a friend. Clearly, Rajkummar Rao’s character hates that!

Earlier this year, he was seen in Trapped.

