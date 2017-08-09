Rajeev Khandelwal, Surveen Chawla, Simone Singh in ALTBalaji’s web-series

Rajeev Khandelwal to comeback on your screens, this time with web-series. Rajeev Khandelwal to comeback on your screens, this time with web-series.

Rajeev Khandelwal, after showcasing his talent on the small and big screens, is all set to enter the digital space with Ekta Kapoor’s new web-series Haq Se. The ALTBalaji show will see Rajeev paired opposite his Kahin Toh Hoga co-star Surveen Chawla. Haq Se, apart from being a love story, will showcase the captivating story of four sisters. Set in Kashmir, it will chronicle their ambition, and how the girls are bound down by their geographical situation and the rising tension around them.

Apart from Rajeev and Surveen, Simone Singh, a popular face on TV and films, will play a very important role in the series. Parul Gulati. Aanchal Sharma and Nikeesha Rangwal will play Surveen’s sisters. Other actors who are part of the series are Karanvir Sharma, Vaquar Sheikh, Neelu Kohli and Pavail Gulati. The series will be directed by Ajay Bhuyan, who has directed films like Amit Sahni Ki List and Phir Se.

Simone Singh told indianexpress.com, “I cannot talk much about the project but it’s a beautiful story and something that we haven’t seen before. We have already started shooting and it’s turning out really well.”

Interestingly, it’s not only a reunion for Surveen and Rajeev, but Simone and Vaquar too. The two actors had played the lead roles in the popular 90s show Heena.

“Yes, it’s always a pleasure to work with your old co-stars. There’s a lot of memories to relive,” Simone said on reuniting with Vaquar.

While this would be Rajeev’s debut in the digital space, Surveen is already making headlines, after reportedly bagging Saif Ali Khan-Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Netflix original Sacred Games. Rajeev and Surveen, post Kahin Toh Hoga, moved to films and have done some substantial work. While Rajeev got recognition for his performance in films like Aamir, Table No 21 and Shaitan, Surveen has Ugly, Hate Story 2 and Parched to her credit.

Launched in April, Ekta Kapoor’s digital streaming platform ALTBalaji has spread its wing by giving the audience some impressive content. Apart from getting TV biggies like Sakshi Tanwar, Ram Kapoor, Mona Singh and Ronit Roy, ALT has also got on-board Bollywood stars Nimrat Kaur, Rajkummar Rao, Saswata Chatterjee, Samir Soni and Aditi Vasudev among others for its various web-series.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd