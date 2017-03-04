Raj Anadkat is new Tappu on Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, will play a college student

Raj Anandkat will make his entry in the ‘Tappu birthday special’ episode of Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Raj Anandkat will make his entry in the ‘Tappu birthday special’ episode of Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Within days of Bhavya Gandhi’s exit from Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the sitcom is set to welcome its new Tappu, actor Raj Anadkat. The young actor, who was last seen on Ek Rishta Saajhedari Ka, will be seen playing a grown-up Tappu. “I had been watching the show and I have seen Tappu growing up into a young adult. This character is very strong and positive. I am grateful that Asit Ji (show maker Asit Modi) has given me this chance,” says Raj who is all geared up to get into the skin of the character. The actor said in a statement that for him, nothing is bigger than the character.

Also see | As Tappu leaves Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, here’s how the show’s cast is in real life

The actor will make his entry in the ‘Tappu birthday special’ episode of Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. His friends, also called Tappu Sena, have planned a party for him. After initial confusion, Tappu’s father Jethalal promises to pay the bill for the party. In the party, a brand new Tappu returns, all grown up and suave and is smart, witty and sensible. The character is very helpful and sensitive but he is also in college, so, he can no longer be the child that he was.

More from the world of Entertainment:

Praising Raj, the show’s creator and producer Asit Modi said, “Raj fits into the requirement that we have for Tapu’s character, especially since he is now shown as a college boy. I am sure that audience will love him.”

Also read | Bhavya Gandhi aka Tappu on quitting Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: My character was being ignored

Bhavya had been a part of the show ever since it began way back in 2008. As per reports, he has walked out for new opportunities. Bhavya joined the show as Tipendra Jethalal Gada aka Tappu, the son of lead couple Jethalal and Daya Bhabhi, a notorious kid who loves to play pranks on everyone.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd