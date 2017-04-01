Had Rahul Raj Singh loved Pratyusha Banerjee, he wouldn’t have created controversy around her film: Kamya Punjabi

Kamya defended the 18 minute-long film featuring Pratyusha and slammed Rahul for questioning its authenticity. Kamya defended the 18 minute-long film featuring Pratyusha and slammed Rahul for questioning its authenticity.

Kamya Punjabi today, released the short video featuring her best friend Pratyusha Banerjee despite an apparent stay order against the film. The TV star even hit out at Pratyusha’s boyfriend Rahul Raj Singh, saying that had he truly cared about her, he would have supported the movie rather than opposing it.

Rahul, who has been accused of abetting Pratyusha’s suicide, filed a complaint earlier this week against Kamya for releasing Pratyusha’s video. He claimed that the video is tampered and it shows him in a bad light. The Mumbai High Court reportedly passed a stay order against the film’s release. But, Kamya went ahead and released it in the memory of Pratyusha. Holding a press conference in this regard, Kamya defended the 18 minute-long film and slammed Rahul for questioning its authenticity.

“We wanted to do something good for our friend but then some people came in between. How are they involved? If you truly loved her and say you cried every night for her, I don’t think you would’ve done this.You would’ve given love to the film, not controversy,” she said.

Kamya, who forged a thick friendship with Pratyusha after they appeared together in Bigg Boss season seven in 2013, said that the intention behind making the film was to give something back to Pratyusha’s fans.

“She (Pratyusha) said one line in the film, ‘Don’t worry, I won’t die’. She said this in the film. I want to bring back memories of my friend in front of fans. It’s her film. She used to say to me, ‘After my mother, only you are close to me’,” Kamya said.

At the prayer meet of Pratyusha Banerjee.

The film features Pratyusha as a young girl in an abusive relationship. Her boyfriend in the film has been named Rahul. Kamya claimed that it was Pratyusha’s choice to name her onscreen boyfriend after her real life beau.

“Now that she isn’t here, she can’t tell you that she chose the name. So let’s leave it at that. Is Rahul the only guy in the world? Even Rahul Gandhi, Rahul Roy should take objection then. Let’s not get into that. Rahul Raj Singh is not the hero of our film.”

“He is saying he has been shown on a bad light. You watch the film and see if the hero in the film abuses, or hits the girl? But I truly doubt Rahul used to do that thing with Pratyusha. I’ve seen marks on her body,” Kamya said.

The actor further said that the film focuses on depression and is not a way to prove any allegation against Rahul. “The film’s motive was about depression, ego. Hence the name is ‘Hum Kuch Keh Na Sake’. But he took the film to another track. See the film and ask yourself if you see Rahul in the film. If I had to do that, I wouldn’t do like this. I would do this on his face, fearlessly like the way I’ve had so far. If she has committed suicide, who pushed her to that limit? I still say, he is responsible. Let the investigation happen. I would never say something like this through films.”

Kamya said she is undeterred by Rahul’s complaint, in which he has sought for a defamation case against her. “To hell with the defamation case. I will see it all. I won’t back out and I am fearless. The hero in the film is different,” she said.

