Raghu Ram declares his love for Canadian singer Natalie Di Luccio on Instagram, see photo

Raghu Ram is in love and he is not afraid to show it to the world Raghu Ram is in love and he is not afraid to show it to the world

Popular television personality Raghu Ram, who rose to fame after his stint as a judge on the MTV reality show Roadies, has fallen hard for the lovely Canadian singer Natalie Di Luccio.

Raghu posted a picture of himself with the singer on his Instagram page, declaring his love for Natalie in an adorable fashion. The caption of the photograph read, “@nataliediluccio you once told me that you needed to believe in Magic. Well, here’s your proof. You walked into my life a year ago today… and impossibly, everything inside me changed! I feel Love. I feel Happiness. I feel Hope.

I feel. Again. All because of you! It has been a beautiful year of Love, Laughter & Adventure. Happy anniversary, baby! Keep believing in Magic. And that Happily Ever After is now. I love you”.

According to the post, Raghu has been seeing Natalie for a year now, and the post was shared by the actor-producer to express his happiness at having crossed the one-year milestone.

Raghu was earlier married to actor Sugandha Garg, who he divorced in January of this year.

The TV personality has also been featured in the Canadian beauty’s music video called Aankhon Hi Aankho Mein. Raghu is still on cordial terms with his former wife Sugandha.

“Ten years were very fulfilling for both of us, but we see that our relationship needs to go through a change from being a couple to being good friends. We still see each other very often. We decided that 2016 will be a new beginning with old friends and that’s what we are doing. We had a beautiful and special relationship”, Sugandha had said previously in an interview with IANS.

Raghu had earlier said that once the court proceedings of his divorce would get over, he would throw a bash.

“Well Sugandha is currently studying in Madrid and once she is back, we will get back with the formalities. There is nothing much to say now, I will make an announcement once the proceedings are over, and will also throw a divorce party,” Raghu was quoted as saying by the Hindustan Times in an earlier interview.

