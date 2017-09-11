Ragini MMS Returns web series poster: Horror set to return as actors Karishma Sharma, Siddharth Gupta heat up things

Ragini MMS Returns new poster and the sizzling chemistry between Karishma Sharma and Siddharth Gupta is setting the temperatures soaring. But the shadow of a woman in a red saree looking over this couple in the poster, cannot be missed out too. Ragini MMS Returns new poster and the sizzling chemistry between Karishma Sharma and Siddharth Gupta is setting the temperatures soaring. But the shadow of a woman in a red saree looking over this couple in the poster, cannot be missed out too.

Ragini is back. Ekta Kapoor’s digital platform ALT Balaji is all set with its new web-series – Ragini MMS Returns. While its sensuous teaser poster which was released recently, kept the identity of its lead actor hidden, the makers have now unveiled its first poster featuring lead actors Karishma Sharma and Siddharth Gupta. And we cannot agree any less that the new poster is much more sizzling with the two actors posing topless and close.

Going by the poster, the web show seems to have some eye-popping stuff and unexpected twists, aptly on the lines of the movie Ragini MMS, which released in 2011 and starred actors Kainaz Motivala and Rajkummar Rao. The web series is definitely set to leave the audience as horrified and anxious as its film franchise.

All its motion posters and teasers have been shared on the official account of the production house and it is only making it difficult for us to wait. “Sexier than before 😉 Scarier than before! Stay tuned! #RaginiMMSReturns #ALTBalajiOriginal @iKarishmaSharma @ektaravikapoor @Ri_flect,” reads the caption along with the new poster.

See all the posters and look of Ragini MMS Returns here:

Its new poster and the sizzling chemistry between Karishma Sharma and Siddharth Gupta is setting the temperatures soaring. But the shadow of a woman in a red saree looking over this couple in the poster, cannot be missed out too.

We also know that other than Karishma and Siddharth, Riya Sen too is a part of this thrilling horror series. Riya plays Simran. The story will revolve around the two girls who witness eerie happenings in a deserted college. The two want to find a scandalous MMS CD which holds the key to the mystery.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd