Raghu Ram and ex-wife Sugandha Garg are giving new meaning to separation

In an interview with Indian Express in July 2017, Roadies fame Raghu Ram said he will throw a divorce party once the court proceedings are over. While many might have just laughed off his statement at that moment, the TV anchor and judge has lived up to what he said, with a slight modification. Raghu’s divorce party might be in its planning stage but his ‘divorce goals’ are spot on.

Raghu, who is currently seen in Colors TV show Entertainment Ki Raat, took to Instagram to share a then and now photo with ex-wife Sugandha Garg. While there is a stark difference in the two photos, what makes us more interested in the post is the caption written along with it. “@isugandha Some things never change. Like the love I have for you. Like the fun, we have always had together. Nothing ends. It changes and the next phase begins #FriendshipGoals #DivorceGoals,” wrote Raghu. Sharing the same photo and replying to Raghu, Sugandha wrote, “@instaraghu It’s been a pleasure..All of it…I got you boo..#relationshipgoals #divorcegoals.”

If you find it difficult to recollect, Sugandha played Imran Khan and Genelia D’Souza’s friend Shaleen in the 2008 release Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na. Raghu and Sugandha, after dating for a brief period, tied the knot in 2006 and in 2016 shocked all as they announced their separation. The fans of the cool couple might have been shocked by the news, but the two celebrities maintained that it is a mutual decision and they continue to be the best of friends.

Talking about her divorce to IANS, Sugandha said, “Ten years were very fulfilling for both of us, but we see that our relationship needs to go through a change from being a couple to being good friends. We still see each other very often. We decided that 2016 will be a new beginning with old friends and that’s what we are doing. We had a beautiful and special relationship.”

