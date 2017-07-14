Raghu Ram on separation with wife Sugandha Garg: Will throw a divorce party once court proceedings are over

Raghu Ram and Sugandha Garg, who surprised all by announcing their separation, are maintaining that it was solely a mutual decision that they parted ways in 2016. Raghu Ram and Sugandha Garg, who surprised all by announcing their separation, are maintaining that it was solely a mutual decision that they parted ways in 2016.

Love and relationship are not always defined by marriage and some couples prefer to separate mutually, than being together unwillingly. Raghu Ram and Sugandha Garg, who surprised all by announcing their separation, are maintaining that it was solely a mutual decision that they parted ways in 2016.

Raghu and Sugandha, both strong personalities with creative inclinations found love in each other. After a brief dating period, the two tied the knot in 2006. Raghu is known best for being the ‘abusing’ and ‘strict’ judge of Roadies, while Sugandha is better remembered for playing Imran Khan and Genelia D’Souza’s friend in Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na.

Raghu and his twin brother Rajiv Lakshman are soon to launch their first reality show India’s Best Judwaah under their banner Monozygotic Solutions on Zee TV. At the launch of the show, indianexpress.com caught up with Raghu and asked him on his impending divorce case.

Raghu, who has maintained that he and Sugandha are still the best of friends, in his cool inimitable style said, “Well Sugandha is currently studying in Madrid and once she is back, we will get back with the formalities. There is nothing much to say now, I will make an announcement once the proceedings are over, and will also throw a divorce party.”

India’s Best Judwaa will see Raghu and Rajiv bringing together 11 identical twins from all over India and testing their ‘connection’ over physical, mental, emotional and psychic challenges.

Hosted by Karanvir Bohra it will air every weekend 8 pm from 22 July on Zee TV.

