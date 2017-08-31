Would have still been working together even if we weren’t twins: Raghu Ram and Rajiv Lakshman

Raghu Ram and Rajiv Lakshman’s latest launch India’s Best Judwaah is a tribute to the twin community and as the two mentioned, it’s by twins and for twins. Raghu Ram and Rajiv Lakshman’s latest launch India’s Best Judwaah is a tribute to the twin community and as the two mentioned, it’s by twins and for twins.

Two bodies, one soul, well this isn’t only true for lovers but also twins. And one of the most celebrated duos in the industry is definitely Raghu Ram and Rajiv Lakshman. The twins, blessed with creative prowess, have been enthralling the audience through their various shows. Their latest launch India’s Best Judwaah is a tribute to the twin community and as the two mentioned, it’s by twins and for twins. At a recent event when we asked them if not twins, would they be still working together, they said, “The reason why we work together is for we respect each other and our skills. So, of course, we would be working together, it’s just that our company wouldn’t be called Monozygotic.”

The creative minds after working individually launched their company Monozygotic in 2014, named after a term that is used for identical twins. Talking about balancing work between them and dealing with money issues, Rajiv said, “Yeh paison wala ghatia kaam humse nahi hota (we can’t deal with the boring money matters). Our partner Luthria, a marketing veteran handles that for us. As for the creative process, we believe that you can only succeed if you disagree. We as a team throw ideas, absurd and different for we know that will culminate in the best content. Also, Raghu has much strength in the creative process and an unwavering commitment to his vision, and I have learned a lot from him. Since our company has grown over time, we now follow the logic of divide and conquer, and segregate projects between us.”

Further talking about their reality show Raghu said, “It’s an original concept and we wanted to do this for a long time. There are so many assumptions regarding twins that we wanted to break and show how they are in real life. It’s the first show with no judges or celebs for we wanted to make it purely for the twins.”

Lastly, when we mentioned if they have managed to watch the episodes of Roadies, a show that they conceptualized but moved out a couple of years back. Raghu said, “Jis station se train nikal jaye, waha dubara nahi dekhte (It’s futile to look back). To be honest, we don’t have time to watch TV and as for its latest seasons, well everyone has their own ideas and I cannot disagree with them. Till the vision remains the same, it’s all fine.”

India’s Best Judwaah hosted by Karanvir Bohra airs on Zee TV on weekends.

